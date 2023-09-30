Empowering Humble Dreams through Education: Sneh Asha’s Foundation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Today, education is a fundamental right, every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow, regardless of their socio-economic background. But, the bitter truth in countries like India is that many children from underprivileged backgrounds do not have access to even the basic facilities. While there is an extensive network of schools, education costs remain a major hurdle for those struggling financially. And furthermore the lack of study resources, tech support and access to skilled mentors means they lag behind in their studies, putting them at a disadvantage compared to their classmates from privileged backgrounds. It is an outrage that because of this economic divide and financial limitation, deserving young minds are barred from having equal opportunity, highlighting the necessity for initiatives and program that surpass mere scholarships.

The Sneh asha Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to transforming the lives of brilliant, disadvantaged kids, with education. Sneha ashha provides scholarships for such talented students based on their merits and potentials who may otherwise never get an opportunity to shine.

The Foundation embodies the dream of three remarkable women, each from different backgrounds, but united by a common vision: To support hardworking and brilliant students to fulfill their academic dream despite financial obstacles. The main goal of the Foundation is to empower students to get enrolled in their dream academic courses by offering them financial assistance, mentorship and guidance throughout. The foundation will be collaborating with government schemes to provide guidance to deserving students who can benefit from such initiatives.

Education Scholarship Program

It is interesting to note, according to a report published by the Institute for Policy Research Studies (PRS), in New Delhi which revealed that ‘the percentage of students enrolled in class 10 is 77%, while the percentage of students enrolled in class 11 is just 52%. This clearly depicts the dropout rate from 10th to 11th and underscores the pressing need for scholarships in India.

Sneh asha’s mission is to prevent the dropout and inspire young children from underprivileged backgrounds through their Education Scholarship Program. This is a unique program with the primary goal of helping students from low-income households who show exceptional academic achievements, leadership talents.

What makes the program unique is that besides promoting academic brilliance, it focuses on shaping the holistic growth of students. Besides providing financial assistance, our organization extends a more personalized guidance through educational mentoring programs, career counseling, and life skills training. Support is not the only dimension to these initiatives; it is also a matter of igniting hope and nurturing aspirations. It’s where our love and dedication comes together to ensure every kid gets a fair chance to break free of their past and reach for the stars.

Key Features of the Scholarship:

Financial Support: Sneh asha’s program includes tuition fees, books, study materials, and other associated costs, enabling parents to focus on their child’s studies without worrying about financial strain.

Merit-Based Selection: Scholarships are given based on academic achievements, involvements in extra-curricular activities, and a student’s background as proof of a holistic ability.

Mentorship and Guidance: Scholars receive guidance from established mentors who provide academic, career, and emotional support to ensure the scholar’s entire experience is truly transformational.

Since its inception on 27th March, 2023, Sneh asha Foundation has already created valuable impact. The foundation currently supports 16 full-time scholars from MCGM schools, whose talent is identified through interviews, thereby evaluating merit and need based skills. The scholarship includes comprehensive educational support, covering all fees and study materials.

Over the past months, Sneh asha’s Education Scholarship Program has contributed to many remarkable success stories. Among them is Tejasvi Chaurasia, who scored 94.60% in her boards, once endured the fear of future due to limited financial abilities, now confidently strides towards her dream of becoming an Aeronautical Engineer. Another inspiring story is of Gaurav Shukla, a budding talent, who is now on the path to achieving his dream of becoming an IITian. These stories are an inspiring example of how education can transform lives.

Siddhi Jaiswal, Chairman Trustee, Sneh asha foundation said “Today’s education system often leaves bright minds behind due to financial constraints. At Sneh asha Foundation, we’re changing that narrative. We believe that every deserving student, regardless of their background, should have the chance to shine. Our scholarships go beyond financial aid; they provide hope, mentorship, and a pathway to a brighter future. We invite others to join us in supporting the future of our nation and thus, creating a positive ripple effect throughout society.”

Through their Educational Scholarship Program, Sneh asha Foundation is unlocking the potential of deserving students and shaping a brighter future for all. Looking ahead, Sneh asha aims to expand its reach to more and more deserving students across different regions in India. Through this unique approach, Sneh asha is not only focused on individual assistance but also on fostering a positive ripple effect in society towards a more equitable and inclusive world.

For further information about Sneh asha Foundation and the Education Scholarship Program, or to offer your support, please visit https://Sneh asha.org/

