Empowering India's Defence: MFL Registered as Official Supplier to OFB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL) is one of the leading manufacturers of wide range of Bright Steel bars and wires from past 35 years, announced that it has been officially registered as a supplier to the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), specifically for the provision of Guns and Shell Factory items.

The company's successful registration as a supplier to the Ordnance Factory Board follows a meticulous navigation of the Centralized Vendor Registration Process, representing a pivotal milestone in its journey. The registration, set to remain valid for a period of five years with automatic renewal, unless cancelled due to administrative reasons.

As MFL prepares to embark on this new venture, it anticipates engaging in various tenders and commencing supplies soon. This strategic move signals the company's entry into the Business-to-Government (B2G) market segment, particularly targeting the Indian Defence sector. With the registration secured, company is poised to explore lucrative opportunities and expects substantial volumes from this segment in the coming years.

Commenting on this Achievement, Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce our official registration as a supplier to the Ordnance Factory Board, marking a significant milestone in our journey.

With this registration secured, we are excited to venture into the Business-to-Government market, particularly focusing on the Indian DEFENSE sector. This accomplishment underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering top-notch products in support of National Defence initiatives.

As we prepare to participate in tenders and initiate supplies, we look forward to leveraging this opportunity to drive growth and contribute to the nation's security. We are confident that our expertise and dedication will enable us to capitalize on the vast potential of this segment and deliver substantial value in the years to come."

