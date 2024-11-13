Empowering Media Talent: Jayant Chaudhary Highlights MESC’s Role in Skill India

New Delhi [India], November 13: In a landmark gathering aimed at fortifying India's media and entertainment industry, Hon. Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with Secretary MSDE Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, held a high-impact meeting with the Governing Council of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC). Convened under the theme “Skill India to Build India,” the event brought together industry leaders, officials, and creative pioneers to discuss strategies to position India as a global hub for skilled media professionals. This collaborative effort underscores the government's commitment to fostering talent and innovation within this rapidly evolving sector.

Minister Chaudhary opened the session with an emphasis on MESC's enhanced mandate in a media landscape that is increasingly characterised by innovation and global competitiveness. “The Media and Entertainment Skill Council's (MESC) Governing Council is empowered to meet the growing need for specialized skills development, addressing both national and international market demands,” he stated. Chaudhary stressed the importance of aligning skill initiatives with industry advancements, particularly as India’s media and entertainment sector continues to expand. He outlined a vision for MESC to serve as a collaborative bridge between the Ministry of Skill Development, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and key industry stakeholders, ensuring that India's media talent is equipped to meet the challenges of a globally competitive market.

Further emphasising the opportunities in India's media sector, Chaudhary highlighted the growth potential of media, broadcasting, and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) on a global scale. He pointed to the rising demand for skilled professionals in these fields, underscoring India's potential to emerge as a major talent exporter. To support this vision, he cited the government's AVGC policy, designed to build capacity, encourage creative innovation, and significantly enhance employability within the sector. This policy aims not only to equip India's youth with world-class skills but also to create an ecosystem that celebrates and supports creative careers.

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, expanded on this theme, emphasizing the ministry's dedication to creating a sustainable framework for talent development. “Our mission is to make India a global hub for skilled media professionals, elevating the nation's reputation for producing world-class talent,” Tiwari stated. He highlighted the importance of industry-driven curricula, introduced within educational institutions, to cultivate skills and prepare young people for careers that contribute to economic upliftment. “We are committed to creating pathways that empower our youth to not only find sustainable employment but also to become entrepreneurs in their own right, contributing to a dynamic industry landscape.”

MESC's Governing Council, led by Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, comprises leaders who are eager to drive this transformative initiative forward. Amit Behl, actor and Secretary of MESC expressed his enthusiasm for the council's vision, noting, “It was empowering to participate in such an inclusive dialogue aimed at fortifying the backbone of India's media and entertainment industry.” Other council members, including Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Dr. Resul Pookutty, Saameer Mody, and Rajesh Turakhia, shared similar sentiments, all highlighting the importance of skill-based training in strengthening India's presence in global media.

Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, an influential voice in the industry, praised the government's commitment to skill-building, adding, “The synergy of this council is inspiring. We are working toward an initiative that values both creativity and skill-building.” Dr. Resul Pookutty, Oscar-winning sound designer, expressed pride in the council's agenda, remarking, “This is an unprecedented step by the Government of India in revitalising the skill ecosystem for the media sector. The commitment to skill development without bureaucracy and the open work culture were noteworthy.”

Saameer Mody, founder of Pocket Films, and Rajesh Turakhia, founder of Frameboxx 2.0, commented on the progressive direction of MESC. Mody noted, “It's fulfilling to be part of an approach that directly benefits our youth,” while Turakhia emphasized, “Today's meeting underlined the need for skill-based education in an industry like ours.”

The Media and Entertainment Skills Council, operating under the leadership of Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, is committed to building a skilled workforce equipped to meet the demands of India's media sector. MESC's focus on skill development has already made strides, helping to prepare a new generation of talent ready to take on the challenges and opportunities of a globalised industry.

This collaborative effort between MSDE, MESC, and industry leaders marks the beginning of a transformative era for India's media sector, reflecting the government's “Skill India to Build India” mission. This alignment positions India as a key player in the global media industry, setting the stage for Indian talent to excel and innovate on the world stage. The joint initiatives and progressive frameworks outlined in this meeting promise a robust future for India's media and entertainment industry, with a skilled workforce ready to propel the country to new heights.

