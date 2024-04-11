Empowering Minds and Building Communities: The Impact of Student Societies at SLS Hyderabad

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 11: Student societies play a pivotal role in shaping the learning experience of students by offering a platform where academic pursuits intersect with extracurricular interests, cultural exchanges, and community engagement. Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad (A Constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University, Pune) embodies the ethos of student societies as integral components of the learning journey. From legal aid initiatives to cultural exchange programmes, these societies at SLS Hyderabad serve as catalysts for personal growth, professional development, and social responsibility.

As SLS Hyderabad continues to uphold this ethos, it announces an important deadline: April 12, 2024, which marks the last day for registration for its esteemed B.A. LL.B and B.B.A LL.B programmes via the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). Aspiring candidates can register for the same via the official registration link. Likewise, those embarking on the LLM journey are advised to sign up for the All India Admission Test (AIAT) by April 18th, 2024. This pivotal exam opens the doors to prestigious enrollment in the LLM programme. Prospective applicants can swiftly complete their registration via the official registration link.

Speaking on the presence of dynamic student societies on campus, Dr Santosh Aghav Director, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad states "Student societies and clubs are not just extracurricular activities; they are the lifeblood of our institution, enriching the academic journey and fostering holistic development. By actively participating in these vibrant communities, our students not only deepen their understanding of the law but also hone essential skills such as leadership, teamwork, and empathy. At SLS Hyderabad, we uphold the ethos of learning through student societies and clubs, recognizing their invaluable role in shaping well-rounded legal professionals"

Exploring the Vibrant Tapestry of Student Societies at SLS Hyderabad

The Cultural Cell of SLS Hyderabad serves as a vibrant hub for artistic expression, cultural exchange, and community engagement. Comprising a diverse group of students passionate about celebrating

diversity and creativity, the Cultural Cell organizes a wide range of events and activities that enrich the campus experience. The cultural cell comprises the following clubs which make it enriching and

holistic, they include - The Cultural Troupe, The Mad Hatters - Drama Club, Dance Club, Movie Club, and Music Club.

The Environmental Law Cell of SLS Hyderabad promotes environmental responsibility and awareness among students and the broader community. Through activities such as tree planting, awareness campaigns, seminars, and competitions, the Cell advocates for conservation and sustainable development. Additionally, it organizes events to commemorate significant environmental days, fostering greater understanding and engagement with environmental issues.

The International Cell of SLS Hyderabad offers opportunities for collaborations at various levels about Joint-Academic Programmes, Semester Exchange Programmes, Summer and Winter Schools, Faculty Development Programme, Education for Post-graduation Studies, Distinguished visiting professors and lecture series, Student Internship Programmes and International Conferences and Seminars.

The Legal Aid Centre of SLS Hyderabad is committed to offering free legal assistance and promoting legal awareness in the local community. Embracing the rural context surrounding the campus, the team seeks to drive positive change and empower individuals through legal education and support.

The Moot Court Association (MCA) of SLS Hyderabad, a student-led organization guided by faculty, aims to foster students' interest in mooting while refining their research and oratory abilities. Through initiatives like Zenith, Knockout Rounds, and the Challenger Series, MCA supports over 200 students to excel in national and international moot court and trial advocacy competitions.

In addition to these, the SLS Hyderabad also hosts a Sports Cell and a Literary and Debate Cell to help students maintain their fitness and sharpen their thoughts and opinions.

In summary, SLS Hyderabad offers more than just academic rigour; it opens doors to a vibrant community of student societies and clubs. These diverse groups provide avenues for personal growth, professional development, and cultural exchange, enriching the college experience beyond the classroom.

