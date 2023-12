Empowering Minds: Tata Power Champions Mental Health with The Restore Awards, Endorsed by the United Nations & JM Marriott

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: At the 5th edition of The Restore Awards, CHRO and chief, Sustainability, Himal Tiwari spoke up about inclusion, mental health and sustainability within the Tata Power group of companies. “At Tata Power, we are unwavering in our commitment to promoting inclusive development, and our flagship initiative ‘Pay Autention’, India’s first phygital autism support network to augment early identification and care for young adults with Autism. We are delighted to partner with The Restore Awards® to further expedite our mission.” The awards were supported by the United Nations.

United Nations UNAIDS country director, David Bridger confirmed solidarity to the cause of the awards, saying, “Our mental health is a fundamental part of our overall health and well-being. By my presence at The Restore Awards®, I hope to create recognition of the importance of mental health which is often neglected and misunderstood.” For the last five years, these non-profit awards recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations working in the areas of mental health, inclusion and sustainability. Unlike other awards, there is no registration or entry fee for these awards. They are supported by corporates and individuals who donate for the cause to the Kindness Practice Foundation which does awareness projects in the areas of mental health, inclusion and sustainability. TV actor Shweta Kawatra came out in support and walked the ramp with an eight-year-old differently abled child Avnish, for a sustainable brand at these awards. “Having battled postpartum depression, I'm happy to extend my support to The Restore Awards as a tribute.. a salute to the well-being warriors for their unparalleled humanitarian efforts towards empowering fellow humans.”

The awards were attended by the who’s who of Mumbai and by United Nations leaders. Dr Ali Irani, celebrated sports medicine specialist, physiotherapist for Indian cricket team and head of department at Nanavati hospital, Mumbai lit the lamp of hope for the cause along with top corporate leaders from Tata Power, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Consumer Finance, Voltas, Viacom 18, JW Marriott, and Healthians. Mr S Ravi, ex-Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange, Dr Mickey Mehta, celebrated wellness expert and Kavita Vinod Khanna of Kavita Vinod Khanna foundation were some of the independent jury that selected the final 15 winners from 2000+ entries and 116 shortlisted nominees.

“From the time we are born we feel trauma. Cesarean birth is trauma for the child, vaccines are trauma, watching discord at home is trauma, falling in love and having your heartbroken is trauma, the stress of exams and college is trauma. All through our lives we go through trauma which is buried,” said Dr Ali Irani during his speech on stage.

Rachna Chhachhi, founder, Kindness Practice Foundation said, “When we enjoy the sea, do we think about the dying sea life? When we walk in nature, are we seeing this as a limited addition because forests are dying? When we look at each other, do we look at each other as humans without judgement on caste, creed, colour, body size, mental make-up, sexual preferences, gender and how they live? We don't. We have lost this tolerance and kindness. These awards are the catalyst that bring people working in mental health, inclusion and sustainability to bring that kindness back.” Kindness Practice Foundation has been doing projects in these areas with organisations and groups and Rachna herself is an autoimmune warrior, and a nutrition, yoga and mental health therapist.

The awards were supported by Tata Power as Neurodiversity partner, JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai as venue and hospitality partner, Healthians Diagnostics as well-being partner and gift partners Tata Sampann, Freedom Tree, Leaf Cat, Fiama, Dermafique, Savlon .

https://therestoreawards.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor