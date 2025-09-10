Empowering Minds: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Education Curricula

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: The education landscape is one of the most transformed domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as institutions across the globe realise its significant potential. From personalised learning experiences to AI-powered assessments, AI is redefining how knowledge is created, delivered, and absorbed. Hence, educational institutions have adopted robust frameworks to integrate AI into their curriculum, ensuring that students not only understand the nuances of the technology but also learn to apply it ethically and effectively.

"At Les Roches, AI is not treated as a stand-alone subject but as a natural extension of our experiential model of education. Our strategy is to integrate it into the learning journey wherever it makes sense, so that students encounter AI in authentic, industry-relevant contexts. In practice, this means combining classroom theory with hands-on exposure to real technologies: revenue management simulators, marketing platforms, robotics, and AI-driven personalization systems, among others," says Ms. Susana Garrido (MBA), Director of Innovation and EdTech & Clinical Professor in Marketing at Les Roches.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Sandeep Singh Solanki, Dean of Post Graduate Studies at BIT Mesra, highlights a multifaceted approach to seamlessly integrate AI into the academic ecosystem.

''We have adopted a multifaceted approach to integrate AI into our curriculum, including teaching students about contemporary AI tools and how they can be an enabler for academic and career growth. Moreover, we are also emphasising consistent teacher training to effectively blend AI into our pedagogy for enhanced learning outcomes. In addition, we are fostering strategic industry partnerships to offer students hands-on exposure to real-world AI applications and emerging technologies,'' says Dr. Solanki.

With a firm view that AI must be a part of the student learning journey, Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, Co-founder & Managing Director of the Indian School of Hospitality, has made it a compulsory subject for all students.

"We are very clear that AI has to be part of the student journey, and we have made it a compulsory subject from this year onwards. It is not something optional or an 'elective.' At the same time, we're learning as we go. Our facilitators are being upskilled in using AI as a tool, and we're in active conversations with partners such as Marriott, Accor, Nestle Professional, and JLL to see how best to bring real applications into the classroom," says Mr. Vasudeva.

Educational institutions are also actively equipping students with the key knowledge and skills to not only understand but also harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence in ways that are both effective and responsible.

"We emphasize responsible AI use as much as technical competence. Students are trained to balance efficiency with ethics by embedding modules on AI ethics, data privacy, and bias management within courses. Conducting workshops on digital hygiene and cybersecurity helps sensitize students about risks in AI adoption. Encouraging debates and roleplays on real-world ethical dilemmas in AI ensures that graduates not only know how to use AI but also how to use it responsibly in decision-making," says Prof (Dr.) Daviender Narang - Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad.

Airing similar viewpoints, Dr. Shiva Kakkar, AI-Transformation, Jaipuria Institute of Management (Seth MR Jaipuria Group), states, "Our philosophy is simple: AI should increase cognitive effort, not reduce it. When students use AI for self-reflection on their CVs or practice interviews, the system doesn't hand over answers but asks harder questions. This nudges them to articulate their experiences better, spot weaknesses, and think deeply. On ethics, we train students to treat AI like a colleague whose work must always be verified. They learn to recognize bias, challenge hallucinations, and decide when to rely on human judgment."

Meanwhile, institutions are navigating a complex terrain that includes upskilling faculty, updating legacy systems, and ensuring equitable access to AI tools for all students. While enthusiasm for AI integration is high, the path forward demands sustained investment, collaborative innovation, and a deep commitment to ethical education.

"Integrating AI into pedagogy inevitably comes with challenges, and at Les Roches one of the most significant has been the varying levels of comfort among our faculty. We have professors who are seasoned hoteliers with decades of operational expertise, and others who are digital natives more at ease with emerging technologies. To address this, we developed a progressive, sequential approach where new tools are introduced step by step. Faculty receive training, try out tools in safe environments at their own pace, and gradually bring them into the classroom," says Ms. Garrido.

Similarly, Dr. Solanki underlines that consistent upskilling of educators and data privacy remain key challenges amid the AI revolution.

"One of the primary challenges that we faced was to ensure that our faculty was sufficiently trained to utilise and educate students about AI tools. This demands rapid, continuous upskilling, and we are significantly investing in it. Another major challenge revolved around data privacy and ethical usage, especially when students were using AI platforms for academic support. To prevent the misuse of these tools, support and guidelines are provided," said Mr. Solanki.

Furthermore, industry partnerships are playing a crucial role in accelerating AI integration within academic environments. By collaborating with leading corporations and tech innovators, educational institutions are bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application.

"Industry partnership is the most critical aspect for us. We will do whatever it takes to understand, apply, and work with the industry so that the ultimate beneficiary is the student. Our role is to stay in constant motion with the industry, bring that knowledge back, and reinforce it in the classroom. Anything that advances knowledge and critical thinking for our students is a priority. Partnerships with groups like Marriott, Accor, Nestle Professional, and JLL allow us to see how AI is being applied on the ground," says Mr. Vasudeva.

Similarly, Dr. Kakkar states that industry collaborations for AI are a win-win situation for both academic institutions and industry players.

"We look for partnerships that deepen learning. We are in discussions with both global and Indian AI initiatives to bring cutting-edge exposure to our students. At the same time, the tools we are developing for our classrooms are also being adapted for corporate learning and leadership development. In effect, the classroom becomes our laboratory, and industry gets a tested, field-ready solution," says Dr. Kakkar.

Inclusivity remains the foundation of AI integration in esteemed educational institutions. Acknowledging that access to technology and digital literacy varies across student demographics, institutions are designing AI-enabled learning environments that are accessible, equitable, and supportive of diverse learning requirements.

"Inclusivity is our core value. We ensure AI as a simplifier. By using AI-driven learning platforms, students from non-technical backgrounds can overcome learning gaps through personalized support with the tools powered by AI. Our institution provides guided workshops and resources so that all students, irrespective of prior exposure, can benefit equally. We also showcase AI not just as a tool for IT or analytics, but for marketing creativity, financial risk management, HR analytics, and beyondensuring inclusivity across disciplines," says Prof (Dr.) Narang.

In a similar vein, Dr. Solanki states, "We ensure that our AI-enabled learning environments are accessible to all students, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds and levels of digital literacy. We also offer foundational AI knowledge to every student through open elective courses and MOOC courses to enable them to effectively use AI tools. The institute follows NEP guidelines, and we advocate for every department to adequately introduce AI in their course curriculum. These endeavours reflect our commitment to equity in education."

It is also important to mention that teacher empowerment is central to unlocking the full potential of AI in academic settings. As facilitators of learning, educators must be equipped not only with technical know-how but also with the confidence and creativity to integrate AI meaningfully into their teaching practices.

"Our faculty are at the heart of the Les Roches experience and empowering them to use AI confidently is one of our top priorities. We provide structured training programs that focus not just on technical skills but also on practical applicationshow AI can help design more engaging classes, create better assessments, or streamline teaching preparation. Tools are rolled out gradually, so professors can build confidence without pressure," says Ms. Garrido.

In agreement with her stance, Dr. Kakkar states, "We see teachers not as 'users of AI tools' but as designers of AI-enabled learning experiences. Our workshops focus on helping faculty rethink pedagogy: How can AI generate counterarguments in a strategy class? How can it provide alternative data sets in a finance discussion? How can it surface hidden biases in an organizational behaviour exercise? Teachers are also given insights into student progress through analytics, so instead of spending time on repetitive feedback, they can focus on mentoring and higher-order guidance."

As AI continues to reshape the educational landscape, prominent institutions are demonstrating that its successful integration lies in a holistic approach. These institutions are not only preparing students for the future but are also redefining what meaningful, responsible, and innovative education looks like in the age of AI.

