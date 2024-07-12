Empowering Oncology Startups: Cancer InnoTech - An Acceleration Program by DeLorean Partners and PadUp Ventures

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 12: Globally, cancer is a pressing health crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 2.8 crore new cancer cases in 2022, a number projected to rise to 3.5 crore by 2050, a 77% increase. India, with 1.3 crore new cancer cases diagnosed annually, is now known as the 'Cancer Capital' of the world, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced focus on cancer care solutions.

Amidst this crisis, technology offers a beacon of hope. Innovative startups across the globe are leveraging the power of AI and other advanced technologies to develop groundbreaking solutions in Oncology. These innovations are paving the way for a future where cancer is not just treatable, but preventable.

To support and accelerate the innovation and technology advancements, DeLorean Partners has collaborated with PadUp Ventures to launch Cancer InnoTech, an India-based acceleration program for early-stage technology startups focusing on oncology innovations.

"India's availability of data, talent, and technology can improve global oncology care with affordable, innovative solutions," said Amit Bhartia, Founder of DeLorean Partners.

This belief led to the creation of 'Cancer InnoTech', a pioneering initiative to support early-stage startups in cancer screening, diagnosis, patient care, and rehabilitation through mentorship and funding. Cancer InnoTech's mission is to discover, mentor, and fund innovative Indian startups in the oncology value chain.

Pankaj Thakar, Co-Founder and Chief Mentor of PadUp Ventures believes that "With Cancer InnoTech, Padup will be able to bring to the forefront unique innovations that can be a game-changer in the Oncology solution value chain."

The program invites startups meeting the following criteria:

* Innovators developing solutions for cancer-specific problems in cancer screening, diagnosis, patient care, and rehabilitation.

* Startups utilizing technology to tackle challenges in cancer care.

* Ventures with a proof of concept in the oncology value chain.

The program offers startups the following to help accelerate their journey:

* Seed Funding: Up to Rs. 1 crore.

* Extensive Healthcare Network: Accelerated growth opportunities.

* Personalized Mentorship: Guidance from industry leaders and cancer care experts.

Rajat Jain, Founder of PadUp Ventures, added, "Our mission is to foster entrepreneurship and innovation across sectors with a focus on the healthcare sector, Cancer InnoTech is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

Startups can apply through the given link - https://www.f6s.com/cancer-innotech/apply

