Empowering Universities: Finolity’s Digital Campus Program and Strategic Partnerships

New Delhi (India), January 24: Finolity Consultancy Services, founded by Kumar Abhishek, is an esteemed organisation in the tech sector. Having officially partnered with industry giants such as Microsoft and IBM, the company, enhanced in 2017, has made significant strides. Engaging in initiatives like the Digital Campus Program for Universities and Colleges, Finolity is enhancing Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University’s capabilities through SOLIDWORKS and improving a Smart Manufacturing Lab.

The company’s focus extends to catering to the needs of universities and government entities. Partnering with Finolity Consultancy Services, a leading tech solutions provider, Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University, Mullana, has witnessed a wave of innovation. This collaboration introduces SOLIDWORKS, an advanced 3D CAD software from Dassault Systèmes. Beyond integrating technology, the initiative encompasses setting up a Smart Manufacturing Lab, training faculty, and a three-year commitment to supplying SOLIDWORKS software.

Innovative SOLIDWORKS Integration

The teamwork is making SOLIDWORKS work smoothly. The software is excellent at making designs quickly. It helps use the designs already made in 3D and 2D, making the design process faster. It also means spending less money on development and getting more work done, giving the university a technological advantage.

The Smart Manufacturing Lab

Complementing SOLIDWORKS integration, Finolity has set up the Smart Manufacturing Lab within the university. This lab, powered by SOLIDWORKS technology, is a dynamic learning space. It offers hands-on training, providing students and faculty with a practical understanding of industry-standard tools and real-world manufacturing scenarios.

Faculty Training and Industry Expertise

Finolity has invested in training Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University faculty members, recognising the importance of aligning education with industry needs. Industry experts, carefully chosen and provided by Finolity, share their knowledge. This strategic approach bridges the gap between academic knowledge and industry demands, ensuring students are prepared for successful careers in manufacturing.

Innovation Unleashed: Finolity’s Smart Manufacturing Lab at MMU

Witness the convergence of advanced technology and hands-on learning at Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University's Smart Manufacturing Lab, powered by Finolity. They are transforming education with industry-grade tools and expertise.

Impact on Students and the University

Beyond software and lab enhancement, the collaboration significantly benefits students. Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University students now receive hands-on training with industry-standard tools, gaining practical insights beyond theory. Industry professionals’ expertise ensures students are well-prepared for the challenges of the manufacturing sector, enriching their overall educational experience.

Commitment to Continuous Support

Demonstrating long-term commitment, Finolity pledges three years of SOLIDWORKS software support from November 25, 2022, to November 25, 2025. This commitment ensures the university’s access to cutting-edge technology and reflects Finolity’s dedication to supporting academic and research endeavours. The stability and support provided by Finolity empower the university to engage confidently in forward-thinking projects.

Finolity's provision of SOLIDWORKS software, the enhancement of the Smart Manufacturing Lab, and faculty and student training mark a significant step towards fostering innovation, excellence, and industry readiness at Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University, Mullana. This collaboration exemplifies the positive impact strategic partnerships between industry leaders and educational institutions can have on overall education and industry integration.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor