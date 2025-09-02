Empowering Women in Faridabad: Arindam Bindlish Leads Vocational Training Drive with Prabhat NGO

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 2: In a significant step towards women's economic empowerment, Arindam Bindlish, a dedicated social changemaker, has partnered with Prabhat NGO to launch a vocational training program benefiting over 150 underprivileged women in the Faridabad region.

The initiative, implemented over three months, provided hands-on training in tailoring, digital literacy, and basic entrepreneurship skills. As a result, over 40 women have already secured part-time employment or launched home-based businesses, marking a crucial stride towards financial independence.

“Empowering women isn't just about skill-building — it's about restoring dignity and creating pathways to self-reliance,” said Arindam Bindlish during the closing ceremony of the program.

Local community leaders praised the initiative for its sustainable model, which included mentorship, micro-finance linkages, and continued post-training support.

“Arindam's leadership and Prabhat NGO's expertise have made this project a benchmark for inclusive community development,” stated Ritu Sharma, Project Director at Prabhat NGO.

This program is expected to expand into nearby districts, with a target to train 500 women by next year, creating a lasting impact on households and the local economy.

