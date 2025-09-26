Empowering Women Leaders: SHELeads Talk Series at Woxsen University Highlights Urgent Call for Gender Parity

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26: Woxsen University's School of Arts & Design hosted the latest edition of the SHELeads Talk Series on 22nd September, featuring Valbha Shakya, Deputy Director at the Centre for Women Leadership, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). In a conversation with interviewer Zareen Zakir, Shakya emphasized the urgent need to view gender inclusivity not merely as a social imperative but as a strategic necessity for businesses and society.

Leadership is Gender Neutral

Shakya underscored that leadership traitsvision, adaptability, empathy, delegation, and empowermentare inherently gender-neutral. She distinguished between gender equality (equal rights and opportunities) and gender equity (ensuring fairness by addressing differing needs and barriers), stressing that 'equity is the path; equality is the goal'.

Economic & Social Imperatives of Gender Parity

Drawing on global data, Shakya revealed that despite persistently low female labour participation and overrepresentation of women in low-wage sectors, women are increasingly shaping leadership through entrepreneurship. Advancing gender parity could add $12 trillion to global GDP by 2025, while in India, it could increase GDP by up to 60% and create 166 million additional jobs for women.

She highlighted progressive government measures supporting womenextended maternity leave, loan support for entrepreneurs, improved sex ratios, and India's 43% female representation in STEM education, the highest globally.

Foundations of Leadership & Early Influence

Highlighting that leadership begins in childhood, Shakya called on families to empower girls to explore sports, careers, and unconventional interests without restrictive roles. Drawing from her own upbringing, she urged parents to foster leadership skills from an early age.

Addressing Misconceptions & Workplace Realities

Shakya cautioned that gender parity is often misunderstood as token representation. True inclusion, she noted, requires women's voices to be heard and their participation to be meaningful in decision-making and co-creation of strategies.

The STEM Leadership Challenge

Despite nearly 48% women in STEM education, women account for only 12-18% of leadership roles. The 'leaky pipeline', aggravated by career interruptions such as motherhood, demands equitable policies for maternity and paternity leave, re-skilling opportunities, and workplace flexibility. "Organizations must ask, not assume women's needs," she emphasized.

Bridging Policy and Practice

While progressive policies exist, Shakya highlighted the urgent need for stronger implementation to ensure real impact in workplaces.

India in Global Rankings

Referencing India's 131st rank out of 145 in the Global Gender Gap Index 2025, she urged recognition of local contexts, noting India's 46% representation of women in Panchayat bodies, among the highest worldwide, despite lower representation in parliament.

CII's Commitment

Shakya spotlighted CII's initiatives in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as logistics, where efforts are underway to address deep-rooted biases and foster women's leadership.

Role of Male Allies

She emphasized that men must serve as allies by challenging biases, mentoring women leaders, supporting inclusive policies, and modelling positive masculinity through caregiving and emotional openness.

A Call to Action

Concluding her address, Shakya urged organizations, policymakers, and families to treat gender parity as essential to both social well-being and sustainable business growth. "True inclusion is not about token presence but about strategic empowerment, policy support, and cultural change," she stated.

