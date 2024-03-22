Empowering Women's Health With Awareness App for Women and Doctors

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: GenWorks Health and FOGSI have collaborated to develop an application called SHE Guide for promoting public awareness of women's health and providing doctors with information considered important for performing duties.

GenWorks Health has launched many products under TECHGenworks to promote digital solutions with a wide range of features that make healthcare accessible and affordable for building efficiency and scale. "Tech For Value" brings forward avenues to empower healthcare practitioners across the nation with innovative technology solutions that can elevate service delivery and also facilitate an improved chain of healthcare accessibility and affordability.

Over the years, women's health has been an important matter of concern for GenWorks. With the launch of SHE Guide, GenWorks and FOGSI aim to offer a comprehensive resource designed to empower women with knowledge about their health and well-being. With user-friendly features, it provides valuable information on various aspects of women's health, including reproductive health, contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, and wellness. The app offers educational tips and reminders tailored to each user's needs and preferences.

SHE Guide is an app developed in partnership with the Public Awareness Committee of FOGSI (Federation of Obstetric & Gynaecological Societies of India) to promote public awareness of Women's Health and provide doctors with information they may find helpful while performing their duties. People who use the SHE Guide can view helpful wellness information and tips arranged under various topics namely Safety, Contraception, Pregnancy, Postpartum Care (NEW), Nutrition, Yoga & Exercise, Menstruation, Menopause, and Adolescent Health.

The doctors who are using this application can also find useful resources such as Medication References - a list of medications relevant to the Obstetric/Gynaecological specialization, Clinical Guidelines - a collection of guidelines hand-curated by FOGSI, and much more. Among the many features included in this application, there is a handy search tool that people can use to find the information they are looking for and an Events page that lists key dates & events about Women's Health. The FAQ Page helps people/visitors find answers to common questions and clarify their understanding of various topics. In addition, the SHE Guide can be used to promote relevant GenWorks products to doctors, and can quickly link them to the appropriate product details pages of GenStore, where they can learn more.

SHE Guide aims to educate women about safety with ample public awareness content and that is why under the Safety tab, users can find content like who to contact, safety through technology, violence against women, contributing factors, and ways to end violence against women. Other forms of Public Awareness Content include Diet Charts that can help women to live a healthy life, physical activity during pregnancy, Asanas for PCOS, and how to lead a healthy life following a regular schedule.

The app SHE Guide also features a Doctors's Zone which is for the reference of doctors featuring clinical guidelines, medication references, references to the SSNPP Cancer Screening App, and FOGSI Gurukul along with an Events Calendar. The Doctor's Zone includes information recommended by FOGSI and is meant for use only by doctors. There is an extensive guide of medication references that doctors can use to improve their practice. The Doctors tab in the SHE Guide helps doctors elevate their gynaecology practice and offer informed recommendations to patients.

As of March 2024, SHE Guide has already managed to attract over 467 App Users and 67 Doctor Zone Users across India. Most users are spread across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, and other cities. Among the top 5 states that are using SHE Guide, most users are from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Sharing his views on SHE Guide, S Ganesh Prasad, Founder and CEO of GenWorks Health said "SHE Guide fosters a supportive community where women and doctors can learn, share experiences, track their health, and receive support. We have ensured that the app features comprehensive content so that an increasing number of women find it easy to manage their health and grow. With its user-friendly interface, SHE Guide promotes proactive healthcare management and encourages women to prioritize their well-being. Our team at GenWorks hopes that women can benefit from SHE Guide and take steps to build a healthier future for themselves."

About GenWorks: GenWorks is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

For more information about GenWorks and our mission to improve healthcare outcomes, please visit www.genworks.com

