Enablers of growth

New Delhi [India], February 6: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form a concrete foundation for our country's progress. To recognize the importance of MSMEs and their contribution to the nation, The Times of India organised NBT Udaan: The Rising Entrepreneurs, powered by Garvik India, recently. The event, hosted in New Delhi, brought together new entrepreneurs enabling growth in their respective fields. The two-day event followed various panel discussions.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, addressed the audience through a video. The chief guest for the event was Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports. Referring to MSMEs as the "backbone of the economy", she said, "Our entrepreneurs have the passion, courage, and hunger to achieve more, which can take the Indian economy to new heights." She also stated that Narendra Modi is making continuous efforts for the growth of MSMEs not just in metro cities but also at the district level.

The guest of honour, Kartikeya Sinha, Director-Planning and Marketing, The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, also addressed the audience. He said, "More than 11 crore people are employed in MSMEs. It is the second largest sector after agriculture."

The event witnessed the unveiling of the coffee table bookUdaan: The Rising Entrepreneurs, by Kamal Saini (Founder of Garvik India), along with other dignitaries, to celebrate the success of MSMEs, the Rising SMEs were felicitated with certificates and mementoes.

