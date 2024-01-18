Encore-Alcom setting up India's first auto robotic plant for aluminium doors, windows

ATK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18: Encore-Alcom, a city-based company which is into the manufacturing of aluminum doors and windows, has on Wednesday announced that it is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 60 crore at Surat in Gujarat.

Spreading over 1.8 lakh square feet, the new plant, which will be the country's first manufacturing unit with an auto robotic facility for aluminum doors and windows, will have a manufacturing capacity of 30,000 square feet per day using German technology.

"Our new plant will also be the largest such facility in the country in terms of area. It will be ready by March this year. The new plant will create employment opportunities for 180 people," said Siva Koti Reddy, Founder & Chairman and Managing Director, Encore-Alcom.

Architectural products :

Siva Koti Reddy further said: "We manufacture architectural products as per the customers' requirements. We already have a 60,000 sq. ft. plant in Surat with a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 sq. ft. per day. Our products are far better compared to our competitors. We currently have 60 companies as clients".

Jayanthi Bhai Manubhai, Director, Alcom, said the company will display innovative technologies and products at ACETECH Trade Fair which will be held at Hitex in Hyderabad from January 19.

New Fabrication Unit in Hyderabad :

The company is setting up a 27,000-square-feet fabrication unit at Mokila near Hyderabad. This unit, which will generate jobs for 180 people, is also scheduled to start operations by March this year. The company is also establishing a 10,000-square- feet experience centre at this unit.

According to Siva Koti Reddy, the company is operating under Encore brand in South India and Alcom brand in the North. Encore is already spreaded it's wings into wood doors. "Alcom started manufacturing aluminum doors and windows eight years ago in Surat. There are 450 employees in that plant. This apart, 300 people are working in our Patancheru plant near Hyderabad. Once the new plant in Surat becomes operational, we will introduce Encore brand aluminum doors and windows in South India," Reddy explained.

Stall at ACETECH...

ACETECH Trade Fair will be held at Hitex, Hyderabad for three days from January 19. The company will display an 18-feet tall window weighing 1.8 tonnes at the trade fair. Innovative products being manufactured by the company will also be on display.

