"Encourage them and sit back and applaud as they perform better than us" Mukesh Ambani says youth is the future succession for RIL

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, talked about his future succession plans on his late father Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary, he said that the younger generation is all ready to take leadership roles, "We should guide them, enable them, encourage them and sit back and applaud as they perform better than us." said Ambani.

Ambani's three children Akash, Isha, and Anant are also part of RIL, they handle RIL’s telecom, retail and energy businesses respectively. They also play a key role in RIL, Ambani also talked about his children and said "I have no doubt that Akash, Isha, and Anant, as the next-gen leaders, will lead Reliance to even greater heights. I can see and feel their passion, commitment, and devotion to the cause of Reliance every day. I see in them the same spark and potential that my father had for making a difference to millions of lives and contributing to India's growth."

Ambani also lauded on making his company RIL enormous, "We have completely re-engineered our energy business. Now, Reliance is poised to become a global leader in clean and green energy and materials. This transformation of our oldest business will provide us the largest growth engine for Reliance," he said.