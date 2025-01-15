Encubay Amplifies the Dialogue on Women and Wealth at Davos, During World Economic Forum, 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: The largest wealth transfer in history is underway, and women are positioned at the center of this systemic shift. By 2025, women will control over 50% of global wealth, an estimated $30 trilliona transformative opportunity to redefine leadership, investing, and economic impact. Encubay, the Shecosystem of change, is pioneering in this movement, catalyzing conversations, actions, and opportunities for women entrepreneurs to lead the charge.

At Davos, Encubay will bring together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to address this unprecedented wealth shift through their curated dialogue:

"The Great Financial Shift: A Dialogue on Wealth, Diversity, and Leadership"

Encubay sees the 2025 wealth shift as more than a transfer of assetsit's a reallocation of power, purpose, and potential. With women driving purpose-driven investments and reimagining financial strategies, this shift presents unparalleled opportunities to advance gender equity, innovation, and sustainable impact.

"This isn't just about wealthit's about creating a legacy of empowered women reshaping industries, driving diversity, and leading the global economy forward," said Deeksha Ahuja, Founder of Encubay. "Women controlling over 50% of global wealth by 2025, is not just about numbers; it's about redefining leadership and economic impact."

"Women are expected to receive $34 trillion by 2030 due to a massive wealth transfer, highlighting the growing financial power of women. They are championing financial independence, purpose-driven investing, and sustainable wealth creation. The 2025 wealth shift will be a historical moment where we will see a significant shift in investment trends," added Avneet Kohli, Co-founder of Encubay.

"The percentage of female ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide rose to 11% in 2023 from just 6.5% in 2010. By recognizing and embracing this wealth shift, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and growth. This is an opportunity to empower more women and shape a prosperous future for all," said Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital.

Encubay at Davos: Uniting Voices, Driving Audacious Action

In line with the World Economic Forum's theme, "Audacious Action", Encubay will facilitate:

Online Awareness Sessions:

The "2025 Wealth Shift: Women Leading the Change" LinkedIn Live Series starting January 14, 2025. The series will feature thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and financial experts sparking dialogue and sharing inspiring stories of women shaping the future of investing.

Panel Discussions:

"The Great Financial Shift: Women, Wealth, and Impact" panel discussion will focus on how women's growing financial power can redefine investment trends, challenge traditional business models, and foster inclusive economic growth.

Exclusive Events:

Encubay will host Women Investing Soirees across Mumbai, Delhi, and Abu Dhabi in February and March to engage women entrepreneurs, investors, and financial leaders in actionable conversations about wealth management and purpose-driven investing.

The Women's Wealth Report:

On International Women's Day, March 2025, Encubay will unveil the Great Financial Women's Report, featuring insights, trends, and actionable strategies to empower women investors globally.

Global Speakers & Partners

Encubay's session at Davos will feature an inspiring lineup of women leaders at the Women Inspiring Network Lounge at the Hotel Schatzalp in Davos, including:

* Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital

* Aditi Balbir, Co-founder & CEO, EcoRatings

* Sanskriti Thakur, Founder & Chairwoman, Tower Capital

* Cherie Blair, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation

* Claire Lincoln, Global Head Institutional Investor Relationships, World Gold Council

* Deeksha Ahuja & Avneet Kohli, Founders of Encubay

* Daniella Foster, Global Head, Public Affairs, Market Access & Sustainability, Bayer Consumer Health

* Dhivya O'Connor, CEO, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

* Isabelle Grosmaitre, Founder, Goodness & Co.

* Kanika Tekriwal, CEO, Jet Set Go

Encubay is a global startup and angel network enabling women entrepreneurs through knowledge, networks, and capital. With a vision to enable women to create sustainable businesses and redefine leadership, Encubay is at the forefront of driving diversity and equity across the global entrepreneurial and investing landscape.

For more information, visit www.encubay.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor