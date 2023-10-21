Endless Opportunities for Growth: SLS Pune Empowers Students with Self-Development and 21st Century Skills

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 21: Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune, a leading law institute in India, has been at the forefront of legal education for over four decades. Ranked as the No. 1 private law college in India by The Week Hansa Research Survey, SLS Pune is not only dedicated to the pursuit of academic perfection but also committed to nurturing students with essential self-development skills and the acumen required for the 21st century. SLS Pune has been awarded All India Rank 1 and in the category of 'Top Supreme Law Schools' by the CSR-GHRDC Law Schools Survey 2022, 2023. It stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of legal education.

Rejoicing the four-decade-long journey that the institute has embarked upon, Dr. Shahikala Gurpur, Director of SLS Pune says, "At SLS Pune, we don't just prepare students for today's industry; we sculpt them to conquer the challenges of tomorrow by imparting not only legal wisdom but also self-development skills. Our mission is to shape resilient, adaptable, and forward-thinking legal professionals."

Under the leadership of Prof. Dr Shashikala Gurpur, SLS Pune has become synonymous with excellence in legal education. Dr Gurpur's philosophy of learning from every interaction, balancing the art of career ready professionals, international research, community legal service, profound learning, and preparing students to be mentors for future generations has been instrumental in shaping the institute's approach to education.

SLS Pune offers a comprehensive range of law programs including B.A.-LL.B. [Hons], BB.A.-LL.B. [Hons], LL.B., LLM., Ph.D. programmes and other diploma courses. The institute's commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in its focus on education, infrastructure, and alumni relations.

The institute's robust placement program attracts top-tier firms, offering students exciting career opportunities. Recruiters include Bharti Airtel, Trilegal, ACC Cement, Luthras & Co, HDFC Ergo, Khaitan & Co, Indiabulls, Manupatra, Bajaj Allianz, IndusInd Bank, Coca Cola and many more. The highest placement package is around 18 lakhs and the average placement package is 11.61 lakhs. In the last academic year, there were more than 50 international internships and a number of international placements.

SLS Pune also emphasizes social responsibility through initiatives such as prison advocacy, legal aid clinic visits, health check-ups for jail inmates, and National Lok Adalat help desks. The institute's state-of-the-art infrastructure provides an ideal environment for academic and extracurricular pursuits.

For 46 years, SLS Pune has consistently offered top-notch facilities and a diverse learning environment that attracts law enthusiasts worldwide. The institute embodies the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam (the world is one family), fostering a global perspective among its students.

In conclusion, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, stands as a beacon of excellence in legal education, fostering an environment that nurtures growth, self-development, and 21st-century skills. With a legacy spanning over four decades, the institute continues to shape the future of law in India and beyond. Its commitment to providing a comprehensive legal education, coupled with a robust placement program and social initiatives, makes it a preferred choice for law enthusiasts worldwide. As SLS Pune continues to evolve and innovate, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower students to become leaders in the field of law and contribute positively to society ensuring all-round development and outcome in learners.

