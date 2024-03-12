Enforcement Directorate freezes assets worth Rs 2.98 crore in illegal mining case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 12 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh zonal office, has taken decisive action against illegal mining activities, provisionally attaching assets valued at about Rs 2.98 crore.

According to a press release, the assets include movable assets worth Rs 13 lakh and immovable assets totaling about Rs 2.85 crore.

This move comes under the provisions of the prevention of money laundering act (pmla), 2002, and is related to the case allegedly involving Lakhwinder Singh and his firm, m/s Lakhwinder Singh.

Lakhwinder Singh and his firm have allegedly been implicated in offenses related to cheating and causing fraudulent losses to the state government exchequer through illegal mining activities in district Una of Himachal Pradesh.

The investigation was initiated by the ED following a fir registered by the Himachal Pradesh police, PS Una Sadar, Una, under various sections of the Indian penal code, 1860, concerning unauthorized mining in district una.

According to ED findings, Lakhwinder Singh operated three crusher units under the name and style of m/s Lakhwinder Singh in Una district.

The investigation revealed deliberate and dishonest concealment of actual production figures in statutory returns required to be filed under the Himachal Pradesh minor minerals (concession) and minerals (prevention of illegal mining, transportation, and storage) rules, 2015.

This led to the fraudulent acquisition of wrongful gains through illegal mining and unreported sale of materials without payment of statutory dues, causing substantial losses to the state government.

A comprehensive examination of mining areas conducted by Lakhwinder Singh in Una, Himachal Pradesh, revealed instances of excessive and illegal sand mining, surpassing the recorded volumes documented in the state government's records.

Earlier search operations conducted by the ED at 13 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh resulted in the recovery of incriminating materials.

The ED has emphasized that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor