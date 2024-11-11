Engineering Education in India Needs a Modern Makeover – Vineet Gupta, Founder of Plaksha and Ashoka Universities

New Delhi [India], November 11: As technology and industry advance at breakneck speed, the call to revamp engineering education in India has become more pressing than ever. Vineet Gupta, Founder of Plaksha University, advocates for a transformation in how engineering is taught across the country. His goal? To develop a new generation of engineers who are equipped not only with technical knowledge but also with the creativity and problem-solving skills essential to tackle today's complex challenges.

The Need for a Hands-On Approach

Vineet Gupta points out that traditional engineering programs in India often lean heavily toward theory, which doesn't fully prepare students for real-world applications. “In today's world, the role of an engineer has shifted from merely understanding principles to being able to apply them in dynamic environments,” he says. Gupta believes that integrating practical, project-based learning is critical, where students engage directly with industry challenges through internships, hands-on projects, and mentorship from industry leaders.

At Plaksha University, this approach is foundational. Students are not only absorbing information but applying it to solve meaningful problems. According to Gupta, “The aim is to nurture engineers who think critically, approach problems creatively, and possess an entrepreneurial mindset.”

Embracing Interdisciplinary Learning

In an increasingly interconnected world, Vineet Gupta believes that engineers must develop expertise across multiple fields. Rather than focusing on single-discipline expertise, Gupta advocates for an interdisciplinary curriculum. Plaksha University's programs reflect this philosophy by blending fields like data science, artificial intelligence, and environmental studies into traditional engineering. This approach allows students to address multi-faceted problems in sectors such as climate change, healthcare, and water security.

“Tomorrow's engineers need to understand not just machines, but also the broader ethical, societal, and economic impacts of technology. By exposing students to diverse subjects, we can prepare them for complex, interdisciplinary challenges,” Gupta explains.

Bridging the Skills Gap

Another key element of Gupta's vision for engineering education is aligning academic programs with the skills required in the modern job market. Many engineering graduates in India find themselves inadequately prepared for industry demands. Gupta advocates for a focus on skill development within engineering programs, emphasizing that soft skills like adaptability, leadership, and critical thinking are just as important as technical knowledge.

To achieve this, Plaksha University integrates experiential learning with skill-based courses and industry collaborations. This approach resonates with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), which encourages skill-oriented learning to prepare students for real-world challenges. “Our mission is to ensure that graduates aren't just technically proficient but equipped with a range of skills to thrive in a dynamic global market,” Gupta notes.

Cultivating Lifelong Learning and Flexibility

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, Gupta stresses the need for lifelong learning. Engineers must stay current with emerging tools and methodologies to remain competitive. Gupta envisions a culture in Indian engineering education that emphasizes continuous learning and adaptability as core competencies, preparing students to meet new challenges head-on.

However, Gupta acknowledges that overhauling the system is a long journey. Shifting to a more experiential, interdisciplinary, and skill-based model requires substantial investment in faculty training, infrastructure, and industry partnerships. It also demands a shift in mindset among students and educators who are accustomed to traditional methods of learning.

A Path Toward Innovation and Global Leadership

Vineet Gupta's vision is clear: he doesn't just want to produce graduates who are competent engineers. He aims to develop innovators and leaders capable of making significant impacts in their fields. Through the work being done at Plaksha and Ashoka Universities, Gupta hopes that India's engineering education system will evolve to meet the global demands of a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Gupta's goal for engineering in India is ambitious but essential—fostering a new generation of engineers who are not only technically skilled but also socially responsible, adaptable, and equipped to lead in a global market. With the foundation laid by institutions like Plaksha, India is moving toward an educational future where engineers don't just keep up with trends but help define them.

