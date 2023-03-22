Engineers turned Entrepreneur - Started a tea brand from 100 sq Ft shop, ended up building a 50 cr business

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/PNN): Two childhood friends who fell in love with tea during their engineering jobs. Pramit Sharma and Abhinav Tandon, despite enjoying successful careers in their respective fields, saw an opportunity to bring the traditional Indian chai to a wider audience and embarked on a journey to start their own tea cafe, Chai Calling.

The duo started small, setting up an iconic chai Thela outside their office in sector 16, Noida in 2016. Their masala chai and sandwiches quickly became a hit, attracting customers from all over the city. As their business grew, they consolidated their knowledge and experience, mastering the art of tea making and management. With their newfound success, Pramit and Abhinav saw an opportunity to scale their business and began offering franchise opportunities to tea enthusiasts across the country and even the globe. They desired to inspire and provide business opportunities to India's unknown and small towns and cities. Chai Calling offers the most affordable franchise starting from just Rs. 3.89 lakhs, making it accessible to a wide range of aspiring entrepreneurs.

They remained committed to providing their franchise partners with the support they needed to succeed, sharing their expertise and helping them build their own Chai Calling cafe. As the brand grew, the duo continued to follow their mantra of "thinking early, acting fast, and starting small." Their focus on creating a positive ecosystem for everyone involved - from small kulhad tea vendors to their company staff and franchise partners - has helped them build an eternal bond with their customers.

Chai Calling began its franchise journey in 2019 and is now regarded as one of the best tea cafe franchises in India. It has more than 100 functional franchise outlets in India and abroad and sells more than 1 billion cups of tea annually while maintaining high standards of quality, affordability, and customer service. In addition to this, chai calling has successfully planned 5000+ high-end weddings, business events, and political gatherings. In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his appreciation for their efforts. Chai Calling has the vision to open 2000+ franchise outlets all over India and abroad by the end of 2025 to fulfill the market demand for hygienic tea which would motivate youth to work with them.

The success of Chai Calling is a testament to the vision and hard work of its founders, who have turned their passion for tea into a thriving business that continues to inspire others. The success of Chai Calling is a story of passion, hard work, and dedication. Pramit and Abhinav's journey from engineering jobs to tea entrepreneurs is a testament to the power of following one's dreams and building a positive ecosystem for all involved. Their unwavering commitment to their customers and franchise partners, as well as their desire to inspire and provide opportunities in India's unknown and small towns and cities, has helped them establish Chai Calling as a beloved brand that continues to inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

For more details visit our website https://www.chaicalling.com/franchise Or call us at 9720463999

Sources :

Website - https://www.chaicalling.com/our-story

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chaicalling/

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor