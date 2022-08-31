English Cricketer and World Cup Winning Bowler Liam Edward Plunkett launched new Dogsee Products - Dogsee Veda and Dogsee Gigabites

100 per cent natural pet care start-up, , added another feather in its cap in the form of two brand new product lines, Dogsee Veda and Dogsee Gigabites. The new line of Ayurvedic Shampoos and Wholesome Cookies for dogs was launched by English Cricketer and World Cup Winning Bowler Liam Edward Plunkett at SuperZoo, North America's biggest pet retail event.

With these launches, Dogsee aims to capture a higher share of the natural pet care market that is growing exponentially across the globe.

Dogsee Veda is part of the brand's new product segment Hygiene for Dogs where pet owners can choose from a range of natural shampoos for their dogs. This category includes Dogsee Veda Oatmeal: Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo, Dogsee Veda Tea Tree: Odour Control Dog Shampoo, Dogsee Veda Coconut: Shed Control Dog Shampoo, and Dogsee Veda Aloe Vera: Itch Relief Dog Shampoo. These Dogsee Veda shampoos are made using Ayurvedic formula-complete with natural materials that are devoid of toxins, making them great for all dog skin types.

Continuing with their efforts to bring nourishing and natural food to all dogs, the Dogsee team has also added Dogsee Gigabites to their existing bouquet of healthy dog treats. The new Dogsee Gigabites, available in multiple flavours like Pumpkin & Cinnamon, Banana Yogurt, Apple & Peanut and Carrot & Coconut, are wholesome gluten-free cookies. These long lasting treats are great to taste and are an excellent way to meet your dog's nutritional requirements.

Bhupendra Khanal, Co-founder, Dogsee states, "Dogsee's vision has always been to improve pet care in the most natural way. While the treats will always be close to our hearts, we know that it is not enough, especially in a market which is saturated with chemically laced products. This is why, as a part of our health segment, we introduced Dogsee Veda. As the name suggests, this line is backed by Ayurveda, allowing only natural materials to touch our sensitive floofs. Our new addition Dogsee Gigabites holds a lot of promise for the dog treat segment as it is made with high-quality ingredients, natural sweetness of honey and jaggery, and gluten-free making it suitable for all dogs. It is exciting to see these new product lines in the market and look forward to growing further in this domain."

During the launch event Liam Edward Plunkett said, "It is impressive to see such unique products for our canine friends launched by Dogsee. As a daily treat option for dogs, I am sure that pet parents will see value in this new offering from Dogsee."

Catering to customers across India, U.S, and Europe, Dogsee is a global brand with a traditional twist. While most materials are sourced from the Himalayan regions, Dogsee is headquartered in Bengaluru and recently set up an additional yet expansive unit in the city with a vision to accommodate growing demand and product lines. The start-up has also set up a dedicated team of people comprising procurement, R&D, sales and marketing and research to upscale the quality and innovation in the pet care industry.

