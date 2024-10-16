Enhance Your Career with Manipal University's Accredited Online Degree Programs

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: Online Manipal, a reputed platform under the Manipal Education Group, is proud to emerge as a nexus of education and accessibility with its online degree programs from renowned universities like Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) that are affiliated with it. Curated for the next generation of leaders, Online Manipal degree programs train learners for today's volatile job market and prepare them for challenging roles across various industrial sectors flexibly.

Why choose Online Manipal's online degree programs

The UGC-entitled and AICTE norms-compliant degree programs under the Online Manipal platform not only equip students with leadership skills but also provide them with career-enhancing opportunities anytime, anywhere. Whether learners are looking to upskill, change a career path or gain essential leadership skills, Online Manipal's online degree programs are designed to make high-quality education from world-class faculty accessible to all.

Key benefits of online degrees via Online Manipal:

* UGC-entitled & AICTE norms-compliant degrees holding global recognition.

* Learn anytime and from anywhere, with flexibility.

* Networking opportunities by connecting with a global network of professionals and the prestigious 1 million plus strong global Manipal alumni network.

* World-class faculty with extensive academic as well as industry experience.

* Industry-relevant curriculum with expert insights.

* Scholarship opportunities of up to 20% under various categories like merit-based, defense, Divyaang and alumni.

* Flexible financing options which include no-cost EMIs.

* Free access to over 10,000 courses and professional certifications via Coursera to upskill and land promotions.

* Weekly webinars by industry experts on recent trends and learnings.

Online degree programs by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE):

1. Master of Business Administration (Online MBA For Working Professionals)

2. MSc in Data Science (MSC-DS)

3. MSc in Business Analytics (MSC-BA)

4. PGCP in Business Analytics (PGCP-BA)

5. PGCP in Entrepreneurship & Innovation (PGCP E&I)

6. PGCP in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (PGCP-LSCM)

Online degree programs by Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ):

1. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

2. Master of Business Administration (MBA)

3. Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

4. Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

5. Bachelor of Commerce (BCOM)

6. Master of Commerce (MCOM)

7. Master of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication (MA JMC)

Online degree programs by Sikkim Manipal University (SMU):

1. Online MBA with Dual Specialization

2. Bachelor of Arts (BA)

3. Master of Arts in English (MA)

4. Master of Arts in Sociology (MA)

5. Master of Arts in Political Science (MA)

6. Bachelor of Commerce (BCOM)

7. Master of Commerce (MCOM)

8. Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Online Manipal is the digital learning platform of the Manipal Education & Medical Group, offering UGC-entitled online degrees from prestigious institutions like Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). Aimed at making quality education accessible and affordable to all, Online Manipal's vision also encompasses providing learners with a flexible learning experience about industry-relevant programs for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. With access to world-class faculty and global learning resources, Online Manipal enables students and working professionals to achieve high-quality academic and career goals from anywhere in the world.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.onlinemanipal.com/

Email: info@onlinemanipal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor