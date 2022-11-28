Enhance your natural beauty with the latest semi-permanent makeup techniques this wedding season

Raman Chohan, Co-owner, Victress Beauty Academy

November 28: The wedding season is upon us! Whether you are the bride, a family member, or just a guest, we all want to look our best! With endless functions, events, and gatherings it becomes a chore to stay on top of our daily beauty routines. Sometimes we may not have the time to touch ourselves up or make it back to our homes after work. Well here are a few things to make your life easier and give you that glam look every day!

Having the perfect eyebrow shape without having to fill them in every morning is a dream come true for many women. Eyebrows act as a frame for your eyes and help enhance the other strong features on your face. Designing and mapping your eyebrows can amplify all the right features. Having the right arch and the perfect shape can give you an instant facelift which will make you look and feel young.

We can also apply semi-permanent makeup techniques to our lips. Lip Blush or Lip Pigment Correction is another lifesaver that not only can save us time but give us the glam look without the need of reapplying or touching up. Lip blush gives our lips a warm pink tone that naturally enhances one look with a warm flush color. If you suffer from dark lip pigmentations we can use this procedure to give your lips an even and natural blush tone covering harsh dark spots and uneven lip colors.

The semi-permanent makeup industry in India, although not entirely new, has greatly progressed from what the procedure was 10 years ago. The oddly shaped faded green eyebrow, in sometimes permanent ink is gone! Modern procedures leave clients with beautiful results varying from subtle natural finishes to bolder more defined looks.

“Modern semi-permanent makeup takes aging and beauty trends into consideration. As a client’s skin, bone structure, and trends change, semi-permanent makeup can be tweaked and customized for each individual person. I don’t believe that semi-permanent makeup is a trend; this treatment is the way of the future for flawless looks. I however do believe that this procedure should always remain semi-permanent. As we age not only do trends change but our bone structure also changes. For this reason, we do not want to do anything permanent to our faces” said Raman Chohan, a Global master in permanent makeup from Canada and founder of Victress Beauty Academy.

We recommend that you have your procedure completed at least 4 weeks prior to any event as this will give you enough time to fully heal and give the best-looking results.

