Enhanced Email Writing Made Effortless: Data Xgen Technologies Launches Datamail App, Introduces "AI Compose"

New Delhi [India], July 27: To transform the landscape of email communication, Data Xgen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched ‘Datamail App’, an "AI Compose" tool that helps in conveniently framing emails across multiple genres. Powered by Xgenplus, this AI-driven innovation redefines how users draft and send emails, making the process seamless and efficient. With a commitment to exceptional user experiences, Datamail's free email service sets a new standard for email writing, enhancing productivity, and delivering a frictionless experience.

The feature marks a giant leap forward in email software solutions through which users can rely on AI-powered prompts to compose professional and concise emails effortlessly. By analysing user input and providing relevant suggestions, AI Compose transforms the email creation process, benefiting users across various scenarios.

"We are thrilled to introduce our users to the game-changing "AI Compose" feature. We believe in streamlining email communication and enhancing productivity. The application, AI Compose, empowers users to draft emails effortlessly, saving valuable time and enabling effective communication. We are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that revolutionise how users interact with email," said Ajay Data, Managing Director, Data Group.

The tool can find multiple solutions, including writing business proposals, responding to client inquiries, composing sales emails, sending event invitations, writing follow-up emails, etc. The tool helps in composing the most relevant, appealing and explanatory mail on the basis of the inputs or information provided.

Xgenplus is also actively developing a smart chatbot to elevate user support. This AI-powered chatbot will offer real-time and accurate responses to user queries towards inbox, serving as a reliable virtual assistant. Its advanced capabilities will ensure continuous improvement, making it an indispensable resource for users.

Get FREE email address. Download app from datamail.page.link/app.

