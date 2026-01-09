Enhancing Scientific Insight: The Rise of AI-Augmented Research in India

New Delhi [India], January 9:Large volumes of complex data in research and development labs offer vast potential for scientists in India. Yet the race to finish first by extracting insight is often slowed down by manual data analysis. Indian labs are now turning to AI-enriched solutions, which help streamline research workflows and significantly accelerate established development processes.

As investment in research and development (R&D) across many sectors grows, India has emerged as a global powerhouse. For example, according to the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology, the country has experienced a 2.5x growth in scientific publication output over 10 years, a rate that shows no signs of slowing down.

The growth in the number of publications is driven by increased research activity, which in turn is generating a significant boost in the volume and complexity of data. In addition, as global research advances, the range of data that laboratories must handle continues to expand – from structures to composition for small molecules and the newest large-molecule modalities. At the same time, open-science principles encourage researchers worldwide to share and collaborate, adding to the range and complexity of the data landscape.

Even as the flood of data continues to increase, many labs continue to rely on manual work to unite and analyze data across isolated spreadsheets, databases, and notebooks. For such teams, the insights that help to drive the “decide” step of the “design-make-test-decide” research cycle are significantly delayed as they wait for data to become available.

While manual information processes can produce rich, holistic research insights, the pace of today's work environment means that electronic tools are essential. Over the years, R&D labs have introduced a variety of systems designed to speed up data analysis, but often these are highly specialized solutions that operate in departmental silos. In addition, a tool tailored to structured data will not work for unstructured data, limiting capacity and capability.

As a further complication, although science aims to be an objective discipline, it is natural that researchers view their work through a subjective lens. Hypothesis generation and data interpretation will always be limited by innate human biases. Researchers may subconsciously favor data that confirms their pre-existing beliefs and hypotheses, particularly if counterevidence is difficult to obtain.

Working in isolated, fragmented data silos may tend tointroduce human bias and error, as restricted access can become a self-limiting factor, as moving back and forth between databases and paperwork is a slow and labor-intensive process. In some cases, data analysis becomes the most time-consuming step in a research project, taking away from precious time that could be spent on testing and discovery.

Introducing a Comprehensive, AI-Powered R&D Solution

Revvity Signals transforms how scientists approach R&D by eliminating bottlenecks through AI-powered data interpretation and decision-making. Signals One, delivers a comprehensive workflow solution that makes both structured and unstructured data AI-ready, ensuring researchers extract maximum value from their datasets.

At its core, Signals One combines Revvity's Signals data management capabilities, Spotfire analytics and generative AI, to enable rapid data retrieval and analysis. The solution automates pattern detection and clustering across large datasets, freeing analysts from labor-intensive manual processes and giving real-time insights for data-driven decision-making. Scientists can leverage guided semantic search to query data using natural language, receiving sub-second responses even from massive databases, to quickly identify the most promising candidates.

Embedded generative AI and machine learning capabilities in Signals One revolutionize hypothesis testing and design of experiments (DoE). By reducing personal bias and suggesting optimal test strategies, Signals One helps researchers minimize experimental iterations while maximizing results.For antibody development, Signals One's specialized AI tools predict structures from sequences, estimate accessible surface areas around potential liabilities, and score candidates on developability metrics. Thus, it allows scientists to focus resources on the most viable designs.

Advanced capabilities for small-molecule drug discoveryintegrate ChemDraw® for molecular design alongside comprehensive compound registration and inventory management. Signals One features include matched-molecular pair analysis, chemical clustering and multi-parameter optimization (MPO) dashboards that link compound profiles across critical attributes like potency, selectivity, solubility, permeability and clearance attributes. This integrated approach accelerates the journey from initial concept to high-confidence drug candidates.

Signals One's cloud-native SaaS architecture supports the complete “Design-Make-Test-Decide” lifecycle while enabling seamless multidisciplinary collaboration across chemistry, biology, and modalities. By adhering to FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Re-usable) data principles, the solution ensures AI-ready data maintains the highest quality standards for reliable, cross-program utility.

Boosting Mission-Critical Investment

According to the UN, India ranks 10th in the world for private investment in AI, securing US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. Realizing the potential rewards on offer from AI, the government is stepping up its interest, as the Finance Minister announced at the beginning of 2025 funding for Centers of Excellence forAI in education. Together, India's private and public sectors can democratize access to AI-powered solutions, enabling the broader scientific community to make the most of cutting-edge analytics.

AI-enhanced analytics present an opportunity for Indian R&D labs to shoot ahead of typical modernization and digitalization initiatives. Many global competitors continue to struggle with their digital journeys, as they move from manual processes through spreadsheets and legacy software; Indian labs have the opportunity to entirely reinvent what R&D processes look like, by vaulting straight from manual processes to the new AI-driven world. With AI-supported solutions empowering more wet-lab scientists to make sense of data without relying on analysts, researchers could further streamline operations and boost collaboration.

Leveraging AI to Stay Ahead of the Competition

With investment in AI solutions on the rise, R&D labs in India can boost efficiency, enhance quality and accelerate development cycles like never before. While human expertise will always remain central to R&D, AI and LLMs can provide rapid suggestions and correlations to amplify insight. In the rapidly changing global research environment, selecting the right technology to support decision-making is crucial.

By adopting platforms such as Signals One, researchers in India can accelerate the “design-make-test-decide” cycle, leaving behind the days of copying and pasting information across data silos and spending hours looking for hidden patterns in the data. Rich, intuitively-presented datacorrelations can be at scientists' fingertips—all while keeping IP safe within the secure Revvity Signals environment.

By integrating experimentation in the lab with AI-augmented predictive modeling, researchers can reduce repetitive lab work, quickly extract insights from vast datasets, and spend more time doing what matters most: collaborating and engaging in critical thinking to solve the world's most pressing challenges.

