Enhancing Tourism Route Connectivity, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur Finances Rp2.83 Trillion to Badung Regency Government

PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 3: PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) strengthens its contribution as a strategic partner of local governments by providing financing for a road construction project in Badung Regency, Bali. The company allocates a massive amount of funds, totaling Rp2.83 trillion. The financing agreement was signed by the Director of Public Financing and Project Development of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), Faaris Pranawa, and the Regent of Badung Regency, I Wayan Adi Arnawa at the Badung Regent's Office on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The signing was also witnessed directly by the Governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster; Chairman of the Badung Regional House of Representative, I Gusti Anom Gumanti; Head of the Bali High Prosecutor's Office, Chatarina Muliana; Deputy for Coordination of Management and Business Development of State-Owned Enterprises, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Ferry Irawan; Director General of Fiscal Balance, Ministry of Finance, Askolani; Head of Sub-Directorate of Separated State Assets I, Directorate General of State Assets, Ministry of Finance, Qoswara; Head of Sub-Directorate of Regional Financing, Directorate of Regional Debt Transfer and Financing Facilitation, Directorate General of Regional Financial Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, Siti Chomzah; Independent Commissioner of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), Dikdik Yustandi; and President Director of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), Reynaldi Hermansjah.

Through the support for Badung Regency Government, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) once again provide financing solution which suitable to the needs of local governments. "We express our appreciation to Badung Regency in building a valuable cooperation with us to improve its public facilities. As a finance institution supporting sustainable development, we always continue to strengthen our commitment to finance regional projects including strategic projects which have long-term economic, social, and environmental impacts. Through this partnership, PT SMI is also helping to promote regional development, strengthen local revenue, and enhance Badung's competitiveness as an international tourist destination," said Reynaldi Hermansjah, President Director of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero).

Badung Regency is known as the heart of tourism in Bali. This area is home to various world-renowned destinations, such as Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu, and Nusa Dua. Beside its natural beauty, Badung also exudes the charm of Balinese culture with traditional ceremonies, traditional dances, and magnificent temple architecture that harmoniously blend with modern tourism progress. As the main gateway to Bali through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung is not just a stopover, but also a destination that brings together natural beauty, culture, and the typical Balinese hospitality.

Cooperation with PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) is a form of Badung Regency Government's seriousness in making a leap in development through innovative financing schemes. This funding is part of the road infrastructure development acceleration program championed by the Badung Regency Government in the Regional Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMD 2025-2029), with a total project value reaching Rp15 trillion.

"By signing this MoU, we are ensuring that infrastructure development in Badung is not just a political promise, but a real development strategy that will have a cross-generational impact." "The road built today is a fast track to a more prosperous, connected, and world-class future for Badung," said Badung Regent, I Wayan Adi Arnawa.

With the regional loan scheme from PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), the construction project for 9 strategic road sections with a total length of 11.8 kilometers in North Kuta and South Kuta can be started immediately. Thus, the Badung Regency Government also has more flexible fiscal space to finance other priority programs. With the realization of this road project, it will eventually generate several social and economic impacts, such as:

- Increase in hotel and restaurant tax revenue.

- Reduction in travel time and transportation costs for tourists, impacting the productivity of the tourism and service sectors.

- Improved community welfare through job creation, increased mobility, and reduced congestion.

As of August 2025, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) has disbursed regional financing amounting to Rp36.16 trillion in the form of commitments, with an outstanding amount of Rp18.02 trillion. 75.2% of this financing is allocated for infrastructure development in the road and bridge sector.

About PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero)

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), established on February 26, 2009, is a State-Owned Enterprise under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance, in the form of a Non-Bank Financial Institution (LKBB). The company plays a role and has a mandate as an agent of sustainable development. We have 3 business pillars, namely Commercial Financing, Public Financing, and Advisory Service and Project Development.

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) has various functions and unique products/features to support the acceleration of infrastructure development, which not only serves as infrastructure financing but also as an enabler through the implementation of the Government and Business Entity Cooperation (KPBU) scheme involving various financial institutions, both private and multilateral. The company actively supports the implementation of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and encourages the acceleration of infrastructure development in the regions through regional loan products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor