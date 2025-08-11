Enjoy Freedom to Shop with ONDC on Bajaj Markets this Independence Day

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, now enables a seamless shopping experience through the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform. This Independence Day, celebrate the spirit of freedom by enjoying the liberty to explore and shop across multiple categories from numerous sellers in one convenient place.

Within the electronics category, individuals can explore an extensive selection of products including mobiles, smartwatches, headphones, and other gadgets from trusted brands. The marketplace simplifies product discovery and purchase, making it easier to find the right electronic item that fits both budget and preference.

Beyond electronics, ONDC on Bajaj Markets also brings everyday essentials closer, such as food and beverages from popular local outlets. Whether it is ordering a quick snack, a full meal, or refreshing drinks, the platform provides a smooth and reliable ordering process with multiple sellers to choose from. Individuals can also order groceries from some of the leading brands through ONDC on Bajaj Markets.

By enabling diverse product categories and local services through ONDC, Bajaj Markets reinforces its vision of offering financial and lifestyle convenience under a single digital roof. This initiative highlights the commitment to delivering choice, accessibility, and efficiency for modern consumers.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

