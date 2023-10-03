EnKash Onboards Vibhor Chugh as Chief Risk Officer

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 3: EnKash, Asia’s first & smartest spend management platform, today announced the appointment of Vibhor Chugh as their Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Vibhor brings with him more than two decades of experience in risk management and credit assessment. Prior to joining EnKash, Vibhor served as the Chief Risk Officer and various other roles at large NBFCs and banks, including Bajaj Finserv, Karvy Financial Services, Fullerton India, ICICI Bank and IREP Credit Capital PVT LTD. He is recognized for his ability to drive high-quality credit and risk assessment, collections management, and uphold the highest standards in overall operations. His exceptional skill set and dedication to excellence make him a standout leader in the field of risk management.

In his previous stints, Vibhor oversaw risk management for various loan categories within the SME business loans, working capital loans, credit lines, etc. He also built high-end lending tech to implement credit risk assessment and data modeling using AI and ML based models.

Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Bindal, Co-founder,EnKash, said, "We welcome Vibhor to the EnKash family. His substantial knowledge in risk management and credit evaluation will serve as a cornerstone in guiding us through our roadmap of new products and services for the large untapped SME market. His established history harmonizeading credit policies and procedures harmonizes seamlessly with EnKash's aspiration to scale its credit offering in conjunction with lending partners. In his role, he will collaborate closely with our banking and fintech partners at EnKash.”

Speaking on the appointment, Vibhor Chugh, shared, "I am excited to join the EnKash team and be a part of their mission of streamlining business payments. EnKash's unwavering focus on technology innovation, along with its steadfast dedication to upholding the utmost standards in risk management, perfectly aligns with my professional goals. I eagerly anticipate leveraging my expertise to play a role in propelling EnKash's ongoing achievements in providing secure and effective financial technology to businesses across the globe."

In his new role as Chief Risk Officer at EnKash, Vibhor will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing the risk management strategies to support EnKash's growth and continued success in the fintech industry.

EnKash is Asia’s first and smartest Spend Management platform that became operational in 2018. EnKash offers a complete suite of products to digitize the CFO’s office including payables, receivables, expense management, corporate cards, employee rewards and channel incentive automation solutions. Since its launch, EnKash has helped over 2,50,000 businesses to digitize and decentralize their payments. Over a period of 5 years, the company has processed more than a million Corporate Cards. The company has till date raised USD 23 Million led by marquee investors such as Ascent Capital, MayField India, Baring India, Axilor Ventures & Singapore based White Ventures.

