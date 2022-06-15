EnKash to double its employee base with fresh hiring of 120 employees

, India's leading and fastest-growing all-in-one Spends Management and Corporate Cards Company, has announced plans to double its team size by hiring 120+ employees over the next few months. The company will mass-hire high-potential talent from across cities. There will be an equal emphasis on fresh talent, people with career breaks, as well as experienced professionals. Presently, EnKash plans to continue operating in the hybrid work model in its offices in NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune.

This recruitment drive will take EnKash's total employee strength to over 250 members by March 2023. The Company currently employs 120+ people and recently ramped up its team size by over 100 per cent. It now plans to strategically increase its team strength to 500 within FY 23-24.

is on a high growth trajectory with aggressive plans to scale up. The Fintech firm will hire across three major categories: Technology, Business, and Support from verticals such as Engineering, Quality Assurance, Product Design, Data Science and Analytics, Direct Sales, Alliances and Partnerships, Sales Operations, Business Operations, Finance Operations, Customer Care, Legal and Compliances, Credit, Risk, Finance, and Human Resources. The team members will also be responsible for the company's geographical expansion plans, globally.

Speaking on the Company's vision, EnKash's Co-founder, Hemant Vishnoi said, "Our hiring plans are aligned with our strategy of growing in a capital-efficient manner. Contrary to ongoing trends in the startup ecosystem, we are looking to hire innovative minds to further bolster our consistent growth. EnKash has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 10X in its user base. This potential talent will further help us innovate, solve and create a competitive advantage for us in the payments industry. We are focussing on people with an intrapreneurial mindset, high sense of ownership and passion for bringing new perspectives-something that existing team members already demonstrate."

To facilitate the training of fresh hires, EnKash plans to organize training sessions with a blend of both virtual as well as in-person sessions. The company will also support and encourage the professional development of hires through formal courses and certifications.

In April 2022, EnKash had raised USD 20 Million in a Series-B round from Ascent Capital, Baring India and Singapore-based White Ventures.

EnKash is India's first Spend Management and Cards platform that became operational in the year 2018. Since launch, EnKash has helped over 100,000 businesses to digitise and decentralise their corporate payments. Over a period of 4 years, the brand has issued more than 6,00,000 Corporate Cards, EnKash has been a highly capital-efficient company. It had raised only USD 3 Million in a Series A round from Mayfield India and Axilor Ventures in April 2019 and showcased stupendous growth with its annual revenue over USD 15 Million. The Fintech Start-up has so far raised a total of USD 23 Million after recently bagging USD 20 Million in a Series-B funding round.

