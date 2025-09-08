Enrich Money Becomes India's First Stock Broker to Launch Rs. 10 SIP's on ONDC - Enabled ORCA App

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech platform, has become the first distributor in India to launch mutual fund SIPs starting at just Rs. 10 on its ORCA App. Powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), this pioneering initiative brings mutual fund investing within reach of millions, especially in Tier-2/Tier-3 cities and among first-time investors.

The ONDC Network aims to reshape mutual fund distribution by enabling seamless connectivity between Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and mutual fund distributors. ONDC Integration ensures seamless, secure, and cost-effective access to mutual funds across platforms, aligning with SEBI's standards for transparency, interoperability and investor convenience.

Inspired by UPI's mass adoption, Enrich Money's entry into mutual funds prioritises accessibility, ease of use, and ultra-low entry barriers to democratise investing for every Indian. A Rs. 10 minimum SIP opens the doors for wider participation from college students and gig-economy workers to rural households. With 100% digital onboarding through Aadhaar and PAN, investors can get started in just five minutes, without paperwork.

Enrich Money aims to onboard over one million new mutual fund investors in the next 12 months, with the majority expected from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

"We may have entered late, but we're doing so with a fully integrated, modern stack built for accessibility, control, and transparency. Unlike other platforms that limit Rs. 10 SIP's to their own funds, Enrich Money lets you start investing with just Rs. 10 across multiple AMC's via ONDC integration," said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money. "Our vision is to make investing as simple and universal as sending money via UPI so that every Indian, regardless of income or location, can start building wealth. With a simple UPI mandate, investors can start small and gradually build the habit of saving and investing, even if they are first-timers from smaller towns. SIPs can be paused, skipped, or changed anytime, making them flexible enough to suit pocket money, daily wages, or small-business cash flows," he added.

The ORCA platform has already integrated 16 leading AMCs, offering around 745 mutual fund schemes across categories including Equity, Debt, Hybrid, Index, Thematic, Sectoral, Multi-cap, Flexi-cap, ELSS, Funds of Funds, Commodity, and Solution-oriented funds (Children & Retirement). Investors can choose funds that best align with their risk-return profiles and life goals. Enrich Money also plans to add 30+ more AMCs to ORCA Mobile and Web platforms in the coming months.

One App, Many Assets

The ORCA App provides a single gateway to multiple asset classes, including Mutual Funds (ONDC-enabled, regular plans), Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, IPOs, Commodities, Currency Derivatives, and Equity & Equity derivatives.

Users also get free research tools such as screeners (sector, corporate actions, news), index dashboards, open interest/PCR data, and options analytics with Greeks and payoff graphs.

Trust & Transparency

As a SEBI-registered broker sourcing data directly from exchanges, Enrich Money ensures regulatory compliance, transparency, and real-time accuracy. It also runs financial literacy programmes to help new investors build confidence in the markets.

With its first-of-its-kind Rs. 10 SIP offering, combined with multi-asset access, Enrich Money is positioning ORCA as a one-stop wealth-building destination for India's next wave of retail investors.

Enrich Money is a SEBI-registered wealth-tech platform dedicated to simplifying investing and trading. The ORCA App combines low-cost access, advanced analytics, and seamless execution to empower retail investors across India. With Rs. 10 SIPs and ONDC-enabled access, Enrich Money is redefining wealth creation by fostering disciplined investment habits for India's next generation of investors.

For more information, visit www.enrichmoney.in.

