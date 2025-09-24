Enrich Money Set to Unveil TradeMode, a Next-Gen AI-Driven Options Platform with 34 Pre-configured Multi Leg Option Strategies

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24: Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered wealth-tech company, will officially unveil TradeMode, its next-generation web-native trading platform, on September 28 in Chennai at the AlphaTrade: Options & Futures Summit - Edition 2.

Designed exclusively for India's fast-growing community of options and intraday traders, "TradeMode" delivers desktop-grade performance directly in the browser while fully adhering to SEBI's non-algorithmic compliance framework.

Built on Enrich Money's proprietary exchange feed and broadcast stack, TradeMode offers low-latency execution, a multi-layout workspace, and intuitive features that eliminate the need for multiple external tools. The platform introduces three specialized workspaces "Trade Mode, Scalper Mode, and Strategy Mode" along with full customization, enabling traders to create personalized dashboards and trading workflows.

Trade Mode allows users to fully customize their dashboard, keeping preferred charts and position trackers in place for seamless trade execution. A fully customizable terminal layout where traders can resize and rearrange widgets to suit their style, from constant chart views to position tracking for seamless trade execution. Scalper Mode is built for speed, enabling traders to view spot and options charts together and execute trades instantly with a single click. Engineered for speed, this mode places spot and options charts (call and put) on a single dashboard with One-Touch execution for lightning-fast trades. Strategy Mode is tailored for options traders, offering more than 34 pre-configured multi-leg trading strategies while also allowing users to create and execute their own strategies with real-time payoff and risk analysis. Together, these modes provide traders with the flexibility, speed, and insights needed to make smarter trading decisions.

All orders are user-reviewed and manually confirmed, ensuring strict adherence to SEBI's non-algo guidelines while empowering traders with advanced strategy execution capabilities.

"Indian options traders often struggle with scattered tools, unreliable data, and costly strategy subscriptions," said Ponmudi R, Founder & CEO of Enrich Money. "With TradeMode, we bring everything together - market analysis, 34 ready-made strategies, and AI-driven insights - into one affordable and compliant platform."

Beyond options, TradeMode integrates seamlessly with Orca, Enrich Money's all-in-one investment platform that brings together equities, F&O, commodities, ETFs, bonds, IPOs, and mutual funds under a single framework. This integration underscores Enrich Money's vision of unifying research, risk analysis, and execution tools within a comprehensive, web-native ecosystem.

The product will be launched at the Chennai edition of the AlphaTrade: Options & Futures Summit, one of India's most prominent events dedicated to derivatives and options trading. Conceptualized by Moneycontrol in collaboration with Investroop Quantman, the summit has become a vibrant marketplace of ideas spanning equities, F&O, automated trading models, and crypto strategies. With leading industry players such as Kotak Securities (Presenting Partner), Enrich Money (Co-Presenting Partner), Kuber, CoinSwitch, and Finvasia on board, the event has quickly established itself as a premier forum for innovation in India's trading ecosystem.

Enrich Money is a SEBI-registered wealth-tech platform dedicated to simplifying investing and trading. Its flagship ORCA App combines low-cost access, advanced analytics, and seamless execution to empower retail investors across India. With Rs. 10 SIPs and ONDC-enabled access, Enrich Money is redefining wealth creation by fostering disciplined investment habits for India's next generation of investors. The company's latest innovation, TradeMode, further strengthens its offering by catering to diverse sections of traders with specialized workspaces, faster execution, and advanced strategy-building tools.

For more information, visit www.enrichmoney.in.

