Ensign InfoSecurity Maintains Top 10 Global Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) Ranking; Remains Asia Pacific's Leading MSSP for the Fourth Year

Singapore, January 7: Ensign InfoSecurity, Asia Pacific's largest pure-play cybersecurity services provider, has once again been recognised in the 2025 MSSP Alert Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers list, ranking 7th globally and placing within the global top 10 for the fourth consecutive year. The ranking also reaffirms its position as the highest-ranked MSSP from the Asia Pacific region.

The MSSP Alert Top 250 list is an annual, independent industry benchmark that identifies the world's leading managed security service providers based on service breadth, depth of capability, revenue performance, and innovation. Ensign has now been featured in the top 10 in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, underscoring its sustained growth and operational excellence at a time when cyber threats continue to escalate globally.

"The continued recognition in the MSSP Alert Top 250 highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class managed security services that keep pace with the evolving threat landscape," said Charles Ng, Chief Executive Officer, Ensign InfoSecurity. "As threats grow in sophistication, our focus remains on empowering organisations with intelligence-led defence capabilities that anticipate, rather than react to adversary behaviour."

In line with this strategic commitment to innovation, Ensign launched an Agentic Security Operations Centre (SOC) at GovWare 2025, the first in Asia to be designed and developed entirely in-house by a cybersecurity services provider. Powered by autonomous AI agents, the platform integrates adaptive intelligence, regional threat insights, and human expertise to enable organisations to detect, triage, and respond to cyber threats at machine speed.

Unlike traditional or AI-augmented SOCs that depend on scripted automation, the Agentic SOC continually perceives, reasons, decides and learns from real-world attack patterns, enabling faster containment and deeper contextual understanding of threats. Its autonomous agents help reduce analyst workload and improve operational resilience across complex environments.

"As attackers increasingly weaponise AI and exploit broader ecosystem vulnerabilities, defensive technologies must evolve beyond manual workflows and static rule sets," said Mr. Chua Zong Fu, Executive Vice President, International Business & Commercial, Ensign InfoSecurity. "The Agentic SOC represents a fundamental shift in how organisations defend themselves, combining adaptive AI with expert human oversight to stay ahead of adversaries."

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia Pacific. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients' cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com.

Ensign InfoSecurity has received multiple industry accolades, including recognition at the PIKOM Digital Excellence Awards 2025 in Malaysia, in the Cybersecurity: Managed Security Services category, and being crowned Best MNC Vendor at The Cybersecurity Awards 2025 in Singapore.

