"Ensuring Employee Welfare is the Responsibility of Every Employer": This Message Resonated Strongly at the National 'Shramev Jayate' Conference

New Delhi [India], December 30: The Indian Council of Industrial Management (ICIM) successfully hosted the national conference "Shramev Jayate - New Labour Codes Seminar" at a leading hotel in Sector 18, Noida, under the leadership of Chairman Shri Satendra Singh and Director Shri Anshuman Singh. The conference brought together industry leaders, HR heads, legal experts, compliance officers, and policy professionals to discuss the impact, direction, and implementation roadmap of India's new labour reforms.

Chief Guest's Message: Employee Welfare Must Be the Highest Priority

The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting performed by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Hon'ble MP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Dr. M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Labour), Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram emphasised that the core vision behind the new Labour Codes is to ensure timely wages, social security, workplace safety, and welfare facilities for every employee. He stressed that the responsibility for ensuring compliance and employee well-being rests primarily with industry owners and employers.

Dr. Sundaram further highlighted that the government is steadily moving towards simplified labour laws, integrated licensing systems, and faster approval mechanisms, which will ease operations for industries while ensuring better protection for workers.

A Historic Gathering of Over 250 Industry Representatives

The national conference witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 250 delegates from Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and several other states. The gathering included industry owners, HR directors, compliance professionals, and labour law advisors.

Distinguished government officers who graced the occasion included:

* Shri Rakesh Dwivedi, DLC Noida

* Shri Brijesh Singh, DDF Noida

* Shri Anurag Mishra, DLC Ghaziabad

* Shri Alok Singh, DDF Ghaziabad

* Shri Ravindra Singh, DDF Meerut

* Shri Pankaj Rana, DLC, Uttar Pradesh Social Security Board

Their presence strengthened the dialogue between regulatory authorities and the industrial community.

In-depth Technical Sessions on All Four Labour Codes

Renowned legal experts delivered detailed sessions on the practical and technical aspects of the New Labour Codes:

* Adv. Sudhir Kumar Gupta - Social Security Code & OHS Code

* Adv. Govindraju N.S. - Wage Code 2019 and the 50% CTC wage structure

* Adv. Yajat Kumar - Industrial Relations Code 2020 and dispute resolution mechanisms

They explained how the new legal framework will impact payroll structures, employer liabilities, industrial relations, documentation requirements, and overall compliance strategies. The sessions particularly focused on how the new Codes strengthen workers' rights while streamlining compliance for industries.

ICIM Chairman Shri Satendra Singh's Address: "The New Codes Restore Dignity and Security to Every Worker"

In his presidential remarks, ICIM Chairman Shri Satendra Singh stated:

"The New Labour Codes are not just reformsthey represent India's commitment to dignity, safety, and equitable treatment for every worker. ICIM aims to guide industries so that every employee receives rightful benefits, timely wages, and assured social security."

He reaffirmed ICIM's mission to conduct nationwide awareness drives, capacity-building programs, and professional compliance support to ensure that industries transition smoothly to the new legal framework without confusion or ambiguity.

Government's Priority: Transparency and Easy Compliance

Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram also underscored the government's commitment to creating an employer-friendly compliance system through:

* Single-window clearances

* Online licensing and digital approvals

* Reduced and rationalised inspections

* Transparent, paperless compliance

He assured that the focus of the new regime is to support industries, not burden them, while maintaining high standards of labour welfare.

Key Takeaways for Participants

Delegates gained valuable insights on:

* Changes in wage structure under the 50% CTC rule

* ESI/PF applicability and employee coverage

* Compliance timelines and documentation requirements

* Employer liability under each Code

* Case study-based interpretation of legal provisions

* Strengthened industry-government coordination

Participants expressed that the seminar greatly enhanced their understanding and will help them implement the Codes effectively within their organisations.

A Collaborative Effort for a Successful Conference

The event was organised with the support of LegalIPL and Utthan Samiti, whose teams played an instrumental role in planning, coordination, and execution.

ICIM's Commitment Ahead

ICIM reiterated its commitment to supporting industries across India through:

* Regular awareness seminars

* Social security and labour compliance training

* Legal and regulatory consultation

* Capacity-building workshops

* Policy interpretation sessions

With this landmark conference, ICIM aims to ensure that the New Labour Codes become a transformative tool for both industries and India's workforce, shaping a fair, safe, and progressive labour ecosystem for the future.

