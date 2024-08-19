Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Heroes, A Call for Action: Dr Dharminder Nagar, MD, Paras Health

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 19: The recent tragic incident in Kolkata involving a young female doctor has shocked the nation and the entire healthcare community. Paras Health strongly condemns this heinous act and stands in solidarity with the victim's family and colleagues. This incident is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by healthcare professionals, particularly women, who dedicate their lives to saving others.

Paras Health is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of doctors, nurses, and staff. The security of female healthcare professionals is paramount, and have implemented stringent security protocols across all their hospitals to maintain a secure environment. Their hospitals are equipped with advanced security measures, and continuous vigilance is maintained to protect their staff from any potential threats. The dedication and sacrifice of healthcare heroes must be recognized and respected, as they work round the clock to save lives.

As a community, all must take decisive steps to protect those who protect us. Respect for doctors and healthcare workers must be ingrained in societal values, and must collectively ensure that they can perform their duties without fear of violence or harassment.

Paras Health remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe environment for all healthcare workers while also endorsing its mission to deliver affordable & accessible healthcare and building a healthier Bharat.

