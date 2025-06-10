Enta-Villa by TK Elevators: A Pitless Lift Solution Aligned with Vastu & Modern Living

Chandigarh [India], June 10: In today's era of smarter living and conscious design, homeowners are seeking solutions that offer ease of access without compromising on space, aesthetics or traditional values. The Enta-Villa Lift by TK Elevators brings all of these together in a refined, pitless elevator system—designed for modern Indian homes and built with German precision.

What is a Pitless Lift?

pitless lift eliminates the need for the conventional deep pit at the bottom of an elevator shaft. The Enta-Villa lift requires only 60 – 165 mm, making it perfect for homes where creating a full pit is impractical or undesirable—such as during renovations or in vastu-sensitive zones.

With no need for a machine room and minimal overhead, Enta-Villa is ideal for low-rise residential buildings, duplexes, and independent homes, offering barrier-free vertical movement with elegant design integration.

Vastu-Friendly Design for Positive Energy Flow

Incorporating Vastu Shastra principles into your home can enhance the natural balance and flow of energy. Pitless lifts like Enta-Villa are especially beneficial from a Vastu perspective:

  • Deep pits are believed to disrupt the energy field of the home.
  • Enta-Villa avoids this disruption by eliminating the need for such voids.
  • Smooth, silent mobility within the home enhances the natural flow of positivity and harmony.

By avoiding structural imbalances and unnecessary excavation, Enta-Villa supports a Vastu-compliant layout while enabling modern comfort.

Why Choose Enta-Villa?

Enta-Villa by TK Elevators isn’t just about mobility—it's about smart use of space, safety, and elegance. Here’s what sets it apart:

  • Low pit requirement – Just 60 – 165 mm base.
  • No machine room – Saves space and construction effort.
  • No overhead projection – Requires only 3150 mm on the top floor.
  • Operates on single-phase power – Energy-efficient and cost-effective.
  • Max travel up to 18 meters – Suitable for G+3 homes.
  • Capacity up to 400 kg – Ideal for 4-5 persons or a wheelchair user.
  • Whisper-quiet operation – Enhances peace and comfort.
  • Customization options – Choose from aluminum, MS, or glass shafts.
  • German-engineered safety – Built with TK Elevator’s renowned quality standards.
  • Vastu Compliant – No foul odours or negative energy zones. 

Perfect for New Builds & Renovations

Whether you are constructing your dream home or upgrading an existing space, Enta-Villa's modular installation and aesthetic adaptability ensure that it blends seamlessly with your interiors—be it classic Indian or contemporary.

Conclusion

The Enta-Villa lift by TK Elevators is a blend of modern innovation and traditional sensibility, designed for Indian homeowners who value function, energy balance, and refined design. With its pitless, machine-room-less architecture, Vastu alignment, and smart engineering, it is rapidly becoming a top choice for home mobility solutions in India.

If you’re planning to install a home lift that respects your space and your values, Enta-Villa is the perfect fit.

For more information, visit the website : https://www.roohki.com/enta-villa-home-elevator

