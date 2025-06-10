Enta-Villa by TK Elevators: A Pitless Lift Solution Aligned with Vastu & Modern Living

Chandigarh [India], June 10: In today's era of smarter living and conscious design, homeowners are seeking solutions that offer ease of access without compromising on space, aesthetics or traditional values. The Enta-Villa Lift by TK Elevators brings all of these together in a refined, pitless elevator system—designed for modern Indian homes and built with German precision.

What is a Pitless Lift?

A pitless lift eliminates the need for the conventional deep pit at the bottom of an elevator shaft. The Enta-Villa lift requires only 60 – 165 mm, making it perfect for homes where creating a full pit is impractical or undesirable—such as during renovations or in vastu-sensitive zones.

With no need for a machine room and minimal overhead, Enta-Villa is ideal for low-rise residential buildings, duplexes, and independent homes, offering barrier-free vertical movement with elegant design integration.

Vastu-Friendly Design for Positive Energy Flow

Incorporating Vastu Shastra principles into your home can enhance the natural balance and flow of energy. Pitless lifts like Enta-Villa are especially beneficial from a Vastu perspective:

Deep pits are believed to disrupt the energy field of the home.

Enta-Villa avoids this disruption by eliminating the need for such voids.

Smooth, silent mobility within the home enhances the natural flow of positivity and harmony.

By avoiding structural imbalances and unnecessary excavation, Enta-Villa supports a Vastu-compliant layout while enabling modern comfort.

Why Choose Enta-Villa?

Enta-Villa by TK Elevators isn’t just about mobility—it's about smart use of space, safety, and elegance. Here’s what sets it apart:

Low pit requirement – Just 60 – 165 mm base.

mm base. No machine room – Saves space and construction effort.

No overhead projection – Requires only 3150 mm on the top floor.

Operates on single-phase power – Energy-efficient and cost-effective.

Max travel up to 18 meters – Suitable for G+3 homes.

Capacity up to 400 kg – Ideal for 4-5 persons or a wheelchair user.

Whisper-quiet operation – Enhances peace and comfort.

Customization options – Choose from aluminum, MS, or glass shafts.

German-engineered safety – Built with TK Elevator’s renowned quality standards.

Vastu Compliant – No foul odours or negative energy zones.

Perfect for New Builds & Renovations

Whether you are constructing your dream home or upgrading an existing space, Enta-Villa's modular installation and aesthetic adaptability ensure that it blends seamlessly with your interiors—be it classic Indian or contemporary.

Conclusion

The Enta-Villa lift by TK Elevators is a blend of modern innovation and traditional sensibility, designed for Indian homeowners who value function, energy balance, and refined design. With its pitless, machine-room-less architecture, Vastu alignment, and smart engineering, it is rapidly becoming a top choice for home mobility solutions in India.

If you’re planning to install a home lift that respects your space and your values, Enta-Villa is the perfect fit.

For more information, visit the website : https://www.roohki.com/enta-villa-home-elevator

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor