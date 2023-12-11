Enter the World of AIF and Diversify your Fixed Income Investments in Multiple Asset Classes

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 11: As alternative assets command a significant 21% of the global Assets Under Management (AUM), Rurash Financials aims to guide investors through this landscape, offering tailored solutions for high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and corporations. A leading player in the financial services sector, Rurash is at the forefront of empowering investors with smart and lucrative opportunities in the dynamic world of alternative investments.

Understanding the Influence of Alternative Assets

AIFs serve as a passport to a diverse investment carnival, going beyond regular options. Introduced in 2012 by SEBI, these funds cover real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and more. They've been a game-changer, bringing innovation and capital infusion into different sectors.

Projections indicate a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% over the next five years, propelled by the dynamic duo of private debt and private equity, driving growth at an impressive annual rate of 9% to 10%.

Global Trends in Alternative Assets

Over the past decade, the asset management industry witnessed rapid growth, fuelled by the resilience of equity markets. Globally, the S&P 500 demonstrated an extraordinary 12.7% average return over the ten years leading up to 2022, surpassing the 90-year trend. In this evolving financial landscape, alternative assets emerge not just as contributors but as key drivers, shaping the trajectory of global finance.

In the last five years, the total Assets Under Management (AUM) in AIFs have nearly tripled, rising from US$34,408 million in FY19 to an impressive US$101,680 million in FY23.

India's Growing Embrace of Alternative Investments

Several factors contribute to the growth of alternative investments in India, presenting an exciting dimension to Rurash Financials' expanding portfolio:

* Increasing Income Levels: The surge in India's economy has resulted in higher incomes, making alternative investments more accessible to a broader spectrum of investors, including High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs).

* Information Proliferation: The dissemination of information regarding alternative investments has increased significantly, driven by the internet and social media. This surge in awareness and affinity for alternative investments showcases a growing interest among individual investors.

* Attraction of Diversification and Enhanced Returns: Alternative investments offer the opportunity to diversify portfolios and achieve superior returns compared to traditional asset classes. Their typically uncorrelated nature allows them to perform well even when conventional assets underperform.

* Supportive Regulatory Environment: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has played a crucial role in fostering the growth of the alternative investment industry, creating a conducive environment for development.

Embark on An Investment Journey with Rurash Financials

The Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) landscape has seen notable category-wise variations in growth. Category II AIFs, encompassing Private Equity, Private Credit, and Real Estate, among others, have exhibited a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46% from FY18 to FY23. This surpasses the growth rate of Category I AIFs, which increased from Rs 0.3 lakh crore in FY18 to Rs 0.6 lakh crore.

As an increasing number of investors venture into the world of AIFs, Rurash Financials, a distinguished name in the realm of financial services, emerges as a reliable companion on the path to financial success. With a dedicated commitment to guiding investors through a diverse array of investment optionsincluding Private Equity, Real Estate, and Hedge FundsRurash Financials stands as a beacon of expertise in the intricate landscape of finance.

Crafting Beyond the Traditional:

Distinguished by its excellence in portfolio creation, Rurash Financials goes above and beyond conventional boundaries to maximise returns while prudently mitigating risks. The company leverages extensive market research and industry insights to pinpoint investment opportunities seamlessly aligned with the unique financial objectives of each investor, recognizing the ever-shifting investment landscape and meticulously designing strategies for a well-balanced, high-performing portfolio.

Personalised Guidance from Experts:

Backed by a team of seasoned professionals well-versed in the complexities of alternative assets, Rurash Financials provides personalised guidance at every step of your wealth creation journey.

As the alternative investment industry experiences significant growth, attracting increased foreign investment and creating new employment opportunities, Rurash Financials stands at the forefront. The company is dedicated to ensuring that both individuals and institutions can leverage the opportunities within the dynamic landscape of alternative investments.

