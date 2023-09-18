Entera Global Announces Seamless Integration with TallyPrime 3.0

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Entera Global, a pioneering provider of AI-driven software solutions for accountants, is thrilled to announce its seamless integration with TallyPrime 3.0, a transformative version of Tally's renowned accounting software. This integration marks a significant advancement in simplifying GST management, enhancing reconciliation processes, and optimizing business operations for organizations worldwide. Entera Global takes the lead as the first in the market to offer seamless full integration with the latest TallyPrime 3.0. Sales invoices now effortlessly recognized and uploaded into accounting systems, transforming data entry processes. Entera's updated features include intuitive improvements, flexible location allocation, and refined error messaging for an enhanced user experience.

Entera Global's integration with TallyPrime 3.0 is a remarkable milestone. As the first in the market to provide a fully integrated solution, Entera ensures a smooth transition for existing Tally users while offering new clients access to its full range of features. This integration extends beyond mere functionality – it embodies Entera's commitment to evolving alongside its customers' needs, making software integration effortless and enhancing user experiences.

With the latest update, Entera introduces the recognition of sales invoices, a feature eagerly anticipated by many clients. Previously limited to receipts, Entera now automates the uploading of numerous sales invoices into accounting software like Tally. The software accurately recognizes document fields, matches items and customer details, and seamlessly transfers sales invoices into Tally without manual intervention.

Entera's commitment to continuous improvement is evident in the new update's additional features, including the innovative "Flexible Location Assignment." This empowers users to allocate specific items from documents to distinct locations, enhancing operational precision. Other refinements include the visibility of voucher reference numbers in Tally ERP9, bug fixes for stock items without designated units during imports, and improved presentation of uploaded document information.

"We take pride in being at the forefront of innovation," says Dmitry Makhlin, Co-founder of Entera Global. "Our swift integration with TallyPrime 3.0 underscores our dedication to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions that align with their evolving business requirements. By seamlessly merging Entera's capabilities with Tally's advanced features, we aim to revolutionize accounting practices and elevate efficiency."

About Entera Global

Entera Global, an international organization, provides software for automatic data entry into accounting systems to clients in Eastern Europe and the Middle East & North Africa. It leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Optical Character Recognition, and cloud-based technologies.

At the heart of Entera Global's success lies its team of tech-savvy entrepreneurs, driven by their passion for data-driven software. Through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), Entera automates the entire accounting data entry process: from document collection to data recognition, items matching, publishing into accounting systems, and digital storage for platforms such as Tally, Quickbooks, Zoho Books, 1C, and more.

Since the end of 2022, Entera Global has concentrated its efforts on business development in India, marking it as a key market for the company's growth. We have helped more than 100 clients in India to make their business more efficient, fast and accurate leaving time for their families and personal development. Entera Global goes beyond being a solution provider, serving as a reliable partner offering unwavering support in any challenging situation.

