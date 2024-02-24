Entigrity Wins KPO Organization and Dream Employer of the Year Awards 2024 at the World HRD Congress

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24: The council and advisory board of the World HRD Congress selected Entigrity as the award winner of KPO Organization of the Year-HR Talent Management and Dream Employer of the Year-Global HR Excellence, in its 32nd edition, recently. The event was attended by more than 1500 professionals from across 133 countries.

Shawn Parikh, founder and CEO at Entigrity, expressed heartfelt gratitude for winning the KPO and Dream Employer Awards, stating, "Receiving these awards feels like a big pat on the back for all of us here. It shows we're on the right track, aiming to be the preferred offshoring partner worldwide. This honor belongs to our entire team, whose hard work and dedication makes our goals a reality. We're truly grateful and even more motivated to keep pushing the boundaries in our industry."

Investing In India

In 2022, Entigrity signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under IT/ITES policy 2022-27. Entigrity has pledged to create over 3000 employment opportunities in Gujarat and plans to invest over Rs 150 crores in the next 3-5 years.

The company has also entered into an MOU with the Government of Kerala and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP). The agreement aims to help the state's youth acquire cutting-edge skills and improve their employability prospects in the BFSI and IT/ITES sectors.

Focus on Expansion to Tier 2, 3 and 4 Cities

Entigrity is dedicated to growing talent and assisting those in need, throughout India. Currently operating 18 offices across various Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, its vision extends to establishing over 50 locations within the next 3-5 years. It's about bringing opportunities to the doorsteps of talent, empowering individuals with limited job prospects, and contributing to local economic development.

Fostering Learning and Development Along with Professional Growth

Entigrity is committed to the professional development of its team, providing extensive resources and financial backing for CPA and EA certifications, encompassing over 10,000 hours of expert content. Further extending support for career advancement, Entigrity offers scholarships to individuals pursuing EA and CPA qualifications.

Hiring CA Dropouts

Entigrity also hires accounting professionals, who are dropouts or yet to clear their CA final exams, with good potential and industry knowledge.

As a leading provider of offshore accounting staffing solutions, Entigrity's main goal is to foster an inclusive work culture where employees are empowered to continuously update their skills, ensuring they evolve into invaluable assets for the organization in the years to come, and help it scale new heights.

About Entigrity

Founded in 2014 and based in Sugar Land, Texas, Entigrity™ serves as a trusted offshore staffing partner for 800+ accounting, CPA and tax firms of all sizes in the UK, US and Canada. Recognized as a top workplace, they are 'Great Place to Work Certified™' in the accounting industry, it has a presence in Houston, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario, and 20 cities in India. Entigrity is recognized as a platinum partner by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and is committed to training 5000 accounting professionals in India. Entigrity holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2013, and SOC 2 Type II certifications, ensuring high standards. Entigrity is GDPR compliant for data protection.

