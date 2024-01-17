"Entire world has developed trust in India": Ashwini Vaishnaw at Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 17 : The entire world has developed a "very big" amount of trust in India in the way the country has conducted its foreign policy, its economic policy, and also the way it has conducted itself, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Trust is what is our biggest capital," said Union Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw, speaking at a session themed 'Manufacturing's Moonshots Are Landing . . . Are You Ready for the Next Wave?' at the ongoing World Economic Forum.

"If you look at how India has conducted its foreign policy, its economic policy, the way it has conducted itself, the entire world has developed a very big amount of trust on India," the minister said when asked by the moderator how India was navigating the "battle" between China and the West.

The World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

"That trust is what is our biggest capital. That trust kind of gels the entire world into a very harmonious way and that is what is bringing us. For example, we have signed MoUs with us, with Europe, with Japan, on semiconductors, we are working with the South Korean government and South Korean companies" the Minister said.

"It's like practically every possible company wants to collaborate with India in one way or the other," the minister added.

"So we don't think that it's a battle," the minister said in categorical terms.

"We think that there is enough for everybody. It's a question of how much importance we give and how much talent we put into it and how focused we are on it," the minister further said.

Separately, Minister Vaishnaw had a "good discussion" with Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex.

"Flex Ltd, is an American headquartered multinational diversified manufacturing company, which deals in electronics manufacturing services is committed to 'Make in India", the minister wrote on his X timeline after the meeting.

