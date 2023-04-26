Entrepreneur John Alukka is setting a benchmark in the Indian jewellery industry with his brand Jos Alukkas

India is known for its rich heritage, and people’s love for jewellery is unmatched. Over the years, the jewellery industry has consistently evolved, promising a glittering future. Bringing trends and jewellery accessories, the jewellery brand Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon with. It is helmed by John Alukka and brothers Varghese Alukka and Paul Alukka. The family is one of the earliest in the business of gold jewellery in South India. The brand has grown in strength in the last six decades.

As per the numbers, the Indian gems and jewellery industry contributes more than 7% of India’s GDP. With more than 5 million people employed in the jewellery industry, the demand for jewellery accessories has only witnessed an upward trend in the country. John and his team have built their jewellery retailing group’s presence across Southern India, and it continues to gain the trust and support of consumers from across the country.

Headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, the jewellery retailing group was bifurcated from Alukkas Jewellery in 2001. Under John Alukka’s leadership, Jos Alukkas has its presence across Southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The entrepreneur has always believed that jewellery is not just a piece of accessory but a reflection of human personality.

John’s jewellery brand has been following the tradition of bringing world-class jewellery accessories in the form of necklaces, bangles, anklets, bracelets, chains, rings, earrings and pendants, among other products. Besides gold, the group offers products in diamond and platinum jewellery accessories. Under the jewellery group, Jos Alukkas has an exclusive brand called Ivy, offering the best quality accessories.

Looking at the trends, the entrepreneur has always welcomed innovations like digitalization. John Alukka was instrumental in launching the Jos Alukkas online jewellery store www.josalukkasonline.com. The entrepreneur says, “The current generation is fascinated with the online ecosystem. Every brand has its presence across the digital space, and it has become easy and convenient to buy products online.”

The other trend John Alukka has successfully introduced is lightweight jewellery accessories. “Today’s generation loves to wear lightweight accessories. Gold is not only a symbol of traditional heritage but it is also a symbol of style and status quo for millennials who love to wear statement pieces that are lightweight”, John added.

In addition, John Alukka has always welcomed newness to his work, thereby taking the Indian jewellery industry to a global level. Along with his entrepreneurial pursuits, John also lives an interesting lifestyle. An avid lover of automobiles, his garage has the best cars of top brands. Starting with a Maruti Esteem, the entrepreneur now has a classy Lamborghini in his garage. “There’s a lot to achieve, and I am excited to introduce newer things from my jewellery brand soon”, he concluded.

