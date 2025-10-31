Entri Finacademy's Investors & Traders Meetup 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success

India PR Distribution

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 31: Entri Finacademy, the financial learning vertical of Entri App, successfully concluded its flagship event, the Investors & Traders Meetup 2025, on October 25 at Chitilappilly Square, Kakkanad (Ernakulam), with outstanding success, setting a new benchmark for financial-education forums in Kerala. The event attracted a dynamic blend of investors, traders, finance enthusiasts and industry professionals, all drawn by the promise of high-impact learning, networking and real-world market insights.

Highlights & Key Moments

- The theme for this year's meetup, "Money Talks: Start-ups, Markets, Investment, and Health", struck a timely chord, blending evolving financial trends with personal well-being and entrepreneurial mindset.

- "Real Money, Real Lessons: Sharique's Live Portfolio Review" the most-anticipated session of the day, where Sharique Samsudheen gave participants a transparent walkthrough of his entire investment portfolio, revealing how he diversifies his income streams across equity markets, mutual funds, business ventures, and alternative assets.

- Renowned speakers and panelists, including Sharique Samsudheen (Co-founder & CEO, Marketfeed), Mohammed Hisamudheen (Founder & CEO, Entri App), Elizabeth Cherian (NISM Certified Investor & Trader), Sujith S (SEBI-Registered Research Analyst) and Vishnu M (NISM Mentor, XA-XB) delivered engaging sessions and strategic takeaways for attendees.

- The day was packed with value: an opening welcome session, a powerful keynote on money habits, a live portfolio review, a panel discussion on holistic investment, including start-ups, markets and health, and finally networking over tea.

- Participants praised the blend of expert knowledge, hands-on portfolio insights and the opportunity to interact one-on-one with thought leaders, noting that the event delivered far beyond expectations.

Setting the Tone: Money Habits That Decide Your Future

The first session of the day, "Money Habits That Decide Your Future," was led by Vishnu M, NISM-certified XA-XB Mentor at Entri Finacademy. Vishnu addressed the psychological and behavioural foundations of wealth-building, urging participants to adopt practical, long-term financial habits over speculative decision-making. His talk provided a relatable entry point for young professionals and early-stage investors eager to achieve financial discipline.

The Highlight: Sharique Samsudheen's Live Portfolio Showcase

The spotlight moment belonged to Sharique Samsudheen, Co-founder and CEO of Marketfeed, who took the audience on a rare, transparent walkthrough of his personal investment portfolio in the session titled "Real Money, Real Lessons."

In a first for any investor-education event in Kerala, Sharique disclosed how he:

- Diversifies his investments across equities, mutual funds, start-ups, and alternative assets.

- Builds multiple income streams from entrepreneurship, educational initiatives, and strategic reinvestments.

- Manages risk vs reward with a disciplined allocation model.

- Shared his top bets for the future, green energy, digital finance, and sustainable enterprises that, he believes, will define the next decade of growth.

Attendees described the session as "a masterclass in practical investing," praising its honesty and real-world relevance.

Interactive Panel Discussion, Money Talks: Start-ups, Markets, Investment & Health

The afternoon panel discussion, moderated by Elizabeth Cherian, turned into one of the most engaging segments of the day. Panelists Sharique Samsudheen, Mohammed Hisamudheen, and Sujith S explored a wide spectrum of topics:

- Future investment trends shaping India's next decade.

- Personal philosophies on money: how financial freedom intertwines with lifestyle choices.

- Career paths in finance and entrepreneurship, from humble beginnings to building thriving ventures.

- Long-term outlooks on markets and start-ups, including AI, tech education, and sustainable business models.

The session concluded with a lively audience Q&A, where participants got to ask direct questions about trading habits, career transitions, and personal finance. The candid, conversational tone of the panel made it one of the most relatable and talked-about parts of the meetup.

What This Means for Entri Finacademy & the Financial Learning Community

The success of the meetup marks a milestone for Entri Finacademy's mission to democratise financial education and empower a new generation of investors and traders. By creating a platform where insights meet action, the institute reaffirmed its commitment to bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world market practice.

In the words of an attendee: "It's rare to see an event where you not only listen but walk away with strategy and mindset shifts. This changed how I view my portfolio."

The high attendee turnout and positive feedback also signal growing interest in financial literacy, especially among younger professionals in Kerala and neighbouring regions. Entri Finacademy is poised to capitalise on this momentum with upcoming initiatives, courses and community engagements.

What Attendees Took Away

- Clear frameworks for building sustainable money habits that drive long-term wealth, not just short-term gain.

- Live portfolio insights from seasoned professionals showing what works and what doesn't in current market conditions.

- A broadened definition of investing: integrating start-up mindset, market participation and personal health as part of financial success.

- Practical networking opportunities with peers and leaders, enabling collaborative learning beyond the event.

- A renewed sense of confidence, clarity and direction in navigating volatile markets.

Looking Ahead

With the success of Investors & Traders Meetup 2025, Entri Finacademy is excited to announce follow-up programmes, workshops and advanced modules tailored for traders, investors, and financial learners at all levels.

Stay tuned for announcements of upcoming events across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and join a community that's reshaping how we invest, trade, and build financial confidence.

About Entri Finacademy

Entri Finacademy is the financial-education vertical of Entri App, designed to make professional-grade finance learning accessible, interactive and grounded in market realities. Through expert-led courses, live sessions and community engagement, the academy strives to empower anyone who wants to take control of their financial future.

