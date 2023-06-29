Envigo bags the Digital Marketing Mandate for Oben Electric

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 29: Oben Electric, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, and Envigo, a digital marketing agency, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance Oben Electric's digital presence and accelerate their organic growth.

Envigo will work closely with Oben Electric to develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, including search engine optimisation (SEO) and website development, as part of the partnership. In addition, Envigo's team of experts will provide personalised services to Oben Electric to drive online visibility, website traffic, and, ultimately, lead generation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Envigo, an industry leader in digital marketing, to further enhance our online presence," said Saurav, Head of Marketing at Oben Electric. "As we continue to grow our business and expand our reach, having a strong digital marketing strategy is critical to our success. Envigo's expertise and personalised approach to digital marketing make them the perfect partner for us."

"We are excited to partner with Oben Electric to help them achieve their business goals through effective digital marketing," said Saurabh, Founder & Director of Envigo. "We are confident that our team of experts will provide Oben Electric with the support and consultancy needed to establish a strong online presence, increase organic traffic and leads, and ultimately drive growth."

Oben Electric is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles designed to offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered cars. The company aims to make electric vehicles accessible by providing high-quality, affordable options.

Envigo is a leading digital marketing agency specialising in customising digital growth strategies for businesses across various industries. Envigo offers comprehensive services, including SEO, content management and scaling, social media marketing, performance marketing and web design & development, to help businesses achieve their digital marketing goals.

For more information, please contact:

Piyush Vijay

Envigo Marketing Pvt Ltd

+91 8368761913

piyush.vijay@envigo.co.uk

https://www.envigo.co.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor