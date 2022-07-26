ENVIRONMANLY: An innovative, sustainable personal care solution for men that will SAVE THE WORLD

A skincare line that will eradicate the tedious process of using multiple products for skin care with the application of one that serves innovative solutions to aid modern lifestyle into a responsible one

New Delhi, July 26: For the last few decades, skincare for men has gained widespread popularity and has become more associated with the image of the modern man than ever before. Founders Rahul Badsera and Ali Safdar Zaidi wanted to create authentic products made and crafted with integrity. That guiding principle led them to create a brand of environmentally conscious products – made with clean, natural ingredients, no synthetic fillers, and microplastic-free.

Environmanly uses the highest quality, natural and vegan ingredients to offer the most effective men’s skincare and personal care products. All products are multi-benefited to reduce clutter and help save time & money for consumers, vegan, 100% natural, 100% toxin-free, dermatologically tested, high on quality and made from naturally sourced ingredients. One key aspect of the brand is to offer a quality multi-benefit range without compromising on the environment. Environmanly is a clean and sustainable skincare brand for men that have devoted themselves to creating potent, customized skin-centred formulations to deliver exceptional results. The brand wants to empower a new wave of consumers that use only what they need when they need it – very different from traditional buying. It helps the consumer save time and money along with being kind to the environment.

Environmanly fuses handpicked and time-tested ingredients from around the world and follow a scientific approach to create formulations for men by offering a luxurious selection of daily skincare, haircare and beard care products.

“Our vision is to introduce and build ENVIRONMANLY as a luxury brand exclusively for men. We want to create something that has never existed before and build an ecosystem around men’s care. One of the core values of Environmanly is to encourage being the responsible man, and hence we focus on more than just the efficacy and sustainability aspect of the product. The product packaging is biodegradable and reusable as the brand has invested hugely in ensuring they use eco-packaging material. Having worked with some of the best experts in the field, we have been able to craft lightweight, quick-absorbing, protective, uniquely fragrant, and most importantly, simple and effective formulations,” says Rahul Badesra, Co-Founder & CEO, Environmanly.

“Environmanly is the next generation of men’s beauty. The product line is here to deliver confidence to men with every use. Extensive research for months and tenacious examination of a man’s skin helped us create formulations that simplify skincare for modern men. Even our design philosophy emits signs of masculinity to stand out from the clutter and speak strongly as a bold, impactful and confident brand for the audience.” shares Ali Safar Zaidi, Co-Founder & Director, Environmanly.

Environmanly’s packaging code has always followed a sustainable, minimal, functional and utilitarian approach. Their objective is to reduce the number of raw materials and energy used to produce our packaging and establish practices with minimal environmental impact.

The Packaging:

The entire range is packaged using 100% recyclable packaging made of pre-used consumer recycled tubes and glass bottles/jars. In addition, Environmanly is also encouraging consumers to return four or more empty Environmanly tubes to avail of a 25% discount on a future purchase. The idea is to not only create but also encourage participation at both ends towards sustainable practices.

The secondary packaging comprises 100% biodegradable corrugated boxes, shredded paper instead of bubble wrap and Kraft paper tape instead of plastic tape seals taking a step towards our sustainable future.

The Products:

Hair & Beard Wash + Conditioner, 200 ml, INR 999 Hair nourishment Adds strength and volume Frizz control Reduces hair loss

Multi-Utility Balm, 100 gm, INR 1,199 Nourishment and shine enhancement Skin & hair protection, moisturisation Hair, beard, skin, lips, tattoos

Hair and Beard Serum, 100 ml, INR 1,149 Nourishes and strengthens hair and beard Moisturising anti-frizz

Intimate Serum, 100 ml, INR 899 Anti-odour & anti-itch Skin brightening Deep moisturisation Soothing and calming + pH balanced

Face and Body Cream, 100 gm, INR 1299 Skin cleansing Detoxifying Deep nourishment

Face and Body Moisturizing wash, 100 ML, 899 Intense hydration Anti-pollution Anti-pigmentation SPF-20



The products are 100% cruelty-free and formulated without propyl-parabens, butyl-parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-donors, and nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs), Oxybenzone, SLES, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, BHA, and BHT.

