Environmentalist Turns Ganesh Chaturthi into a 10-Day Awareness Drive

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 21: Viral Desai, the Greenman of Surat, has been transforming Ganesh Chaturthi into a 10-day long environmental awareness drive called 'Tree Ganesha'. Every year, this initiative brings together around 10,000 students from schools and colleges to participate in a movement titled 'Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change'.

The drive aims to educate the youth about environmental conservation and the importance of sustainable living. As part of the initiative, each participating student is gifted a sapling. The 'Tree Ganesha' campaign introduces a new theme each year to keep the message fresh and engaging. This year, the theme is 'Let's Create Urban Forests', which highlights the urgent need for green spaces in urban areas.

The campaign has been gaining traction and support from various government agencies. Every year, Surat Police, Gujarat Forest Department, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officially join hands with Viral Desai to make this initiative a success. By encouraging people to plant trees and adopt eco-friendly practices, the 'Tree Ganesha' campaign is setting a positive example for others to follow.

Through this unique initiative, Viral Desai has successfully merged the religious fervor of Ganesh Chaturthi with the pressing need for environmental conservation. By engaging the youth, he is fostering a generation of environmentally conscious citizens who are committed to creating a sustainable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor