Envisioning a Diabetes-Free India: Can Ancestral Ayurveda Deliver Hope for Chronic Disease Management?

New Delhi [India], August 11: India stands at a crossroads as chronic diseasesespecially diabetesreach epidemic levels, impacting millions of families across the nation. With over 77 million diabetics today and a projected rise to 134 million by 2045, the healthcare system faces unprecedented strain. Amid this health crisis, Matsyaveda, an Ayurvedic brand with roots stretching back to 1890, is lighting a new path in holistic wellness.

Amidst the several health-related challenges driven by modern lifestyle and environmental factors, Matsyaveda brings renewed faith in Ayurvedaa system that for centuries has offered holistic, root-cause wellness. Matsyaveda's products are not just ancient recipes repackaged; they are herbal formulations developed to support overall health and holistic management of chronic health challenges.

Product blends are built on centuries-old recipes. These formulations utilize potent botanicals like bitter gourd (karela), Giloy and Ashwagandhaingredients traditionally known to support healthy metabolism, blood sugar, and immune function. The proprietary blending and traditional processing methods at Matsyaveda ensure that the natural efficacy of each ingredient is preserved.

Traditional Processing, Maximum Potency: Why Matsyaveda Works

What distinguishes Matsyaveda is its commitment to quality and efficacy at every step. All herbs are sourced from pristine regions, sun-dried, and processed using "Bhavana"the traditional wet grinding and levigation method described in classic Ayurvedic texts. Unlike many commercial brands, Matsyaveda does not use artificial fillers, preservatives, or aggressive heat-treatments that can degrade medicinal value.

Every product is manufactured in a US-FDA registered facility, which is GMP, ISO, and FSSAI-compliant. All products are rigorously lab-tested for quality, safety, purity and potency. Customers can trust that what's on the label is what's in the bottlea transformative standard in an industry where trust has often been lacking.

Results Backed by Experience: Powerful Testimonials and Growing Medical Endorsements

Matsyaveda's approach has won the appreciation of both patients and practitioners. "We are receiving increasing interest from healthcare professionals and customers in our holistic wellness products," shares Shashank Garg, Matsyaveda's co-founder. Repeat order rates are above 60% and international demand is surgingtestament to the brand's effectiveness and the universal appeal of natural care.

Profitable, Bootstrapped, and Purpose-Driven

Matsyaveda's remarkable journey has been achieved without outside investment. The company remains fully bootstrapped and has been EBITDA positive every year since the brand was launched. This independence lets Matsyaveda stay true to its mission: focusing on quality over quantity and patient results over aggressive expansion. Revenue growth has outpaced many industry benchmarks, fueled by word-of-mouth endorsements and genuine customer trust.

Founder's Vision: A Call for a Healthier India

The brand's vision is deeply personal. Shashank Garg, former Silicon Valley Software Engineer and now Matsyaveda's co-founder, experienced first-hand the power of Ayurveda after significantly improving his own chronic asthma symptoms through traditional Ayurvedic herbs and practices. "My journey showed me that disease management is possible when you honor the body's natural systems," says Shashank. "Our dream goes beyond products; it's about creating a movementa diabetes-mukt Bharat (diabetes-free India) where people trust nature's pharmacy and reclaim holistic wellness."

What's Next: From India to the World

As Matsyaveda's chronic disease management offerings find fans from Delhi to Dubai and New York, the brand is determined to keep innovating and growing on the foundation of efficacy and ethical practices. With a legacy of over 130 years, a blend of traditional wisdom and modern discipline, and a mission-backed team, Matsyaveda is poised to become the next household name in Ayurveda. The brand's wellness products can be found on their official website, along with major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and Meesho.

About Matsyaveda:

Started in 1890, Matsyaveda is a trusted Ayurvedic brand from New Delhi, blending traditional wisdom with modern standards. Known for authentic, traditionally manufactured herbal formulations, Matsyaveda provides holistic support for metabolic and lifestyle health, with products that are developed for wellness and maintenance in alignment with Ayurvedic principles. The company uses pure natural herbs, traditional sun-drying, and Bhavana processes in US-FDA registered, and FSSAI, GMP and ISO-certified facilities. Committed to quality, ethics, and sustainability, Matsyaveda serves customers across India and the world.

Visit www.matsyaveda.com for more information.

Health and Regulatory Disclaimer

Matsyaveda products are traditional Ayurvedic formulations intended to support general health and wellness. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product claims made herein are grounded in traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and comply with applicable Indian regulatory guidelines, including those established by FSSAI and AYUSH. Matsyaveda products do not replace medical treatment prescribed by healthcare professionals.

Testimonial Disclaimer

Any customer testimonials or practitioner experiences referenced represent individual accounts and do not guarantee similar outcomes for all users.

No Medical Advice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Individuals should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new health or wellness regimen.

Trademark Notice

MATSYAVEDA® and related logos are registered trademarks of Matsyaveda Herbals LLP

Issued in public interest

