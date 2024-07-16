EO Noida Adds Another Feather to Its Cap: Celebrating the Rockstar Platinum Award 2023-24

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 16: The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Noida chapter has once again demonstrated its excellence by being awarded the prestigious Rockstar Platinum Award at the SALS (South Asia Leadership Summit) Chennai event for 2023-24. This accolade reflects our chapter's unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and excellence in the South Asia region.

The Rockstar Platinum Award is given to chapters with the highest points, with each winner receiving USD 20,000. EO Noida was recognized as one of the top four chapters, meeting the criteria of scoring 100 points or more. This is the third time our chapter has received the Rockstar Award, highlighting our consistent performance and impact in the EO South Asia region. Since its inception, EO Noida has been at the forefront, setting benchmarks and being recognized for outstanding contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Reflecting on the past year, Sahil Jindal, the President of EO Noida for 2023-24, shared, "Leading such a vibrant and dynamic chapter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life. The energy, enthusiasm, and dedication of our members have been the driving force behind our success. Our chapter has always been appreciated for the innovative and impactful initiatives we undertake."

One of the key elements contributing to our success this year was the unwavering support and hard work of the Maverick Board of 2023-24. Their dedication, innovative ideas, and tireless efforts have propelled EO Noida to new heights. Each member of the board brought unique strengths and perspectives, creating a powerful synergy that translated into tangible achievements.

Ex-President and Founding President of EO Noida, Paritosh Ladahani, remarked, "Our commitment to providing value to our members has always been our top priority. We have organised numerous events, workshops, and networking opportunities that have enriched the entrepreneurial journeys of our members. These initiatives have facilitated knowledge sharing, skill development, and a sense of community among our members."

EO Noida's focus on innovation has set it apart. By consistently introducing new programs and initiatives catering to the evolving needs of its members, EO Noida remains at the cutting edge, driving change and inspiring others. Strong relationships with other EO chapters, industry leaders, and local communities have also opened new opportunities for members, enabling them to expand their networks and grow their businesses.

Incoming President Rahul Gupta expressed his vision for the future, stating, "Receiving the Rockstar Platinum Award for the best chapter in the EO South Asia region is a proud moment for EO Noida. It is a testament to our collective efforts and commitment to excellence. As I take on this new role, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Together, we have achieved something remarkable, and the future holds even greater promise for EO Noida."

Vinamra Aggarwal, Area Director, North Zone, added, "EO Noida's recognition with the Rockstar Platinum Award underscores the exceptional leadership and vibrant community that defines this chapter. The dedication and hard work of its members continue to set a high standard for excellence across the region."

Receiving the Rockstar Platinum Award is a proud moment for EO Noida. It is a testament to our collective efforts, commitment to excellence, and dedication to fostering entrepreneurial growth. As the chapter looks ahead, the new leadership and its members are poised to achieve even greater heights, ensuring EO Noida remains a beacon of excellence in the South Asia region.

About EO Noida:

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Noida is a dynamic and thriving chapter of the global EO network. Established in August 2021, EO Noida has rapidly grown to include over 70 of Delhi NCR's most accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders. Our members, who are leaders across various industries, make EO Noida a hub of diverse expertise and innovation. Representing over USD $5 billion in total revenues, EO Noida was the fastest-growing EO chapter globally in 2021 and is a proud recipient of the Rockstar Platinum Award. With a median member age of 41, the chapter embodies a vibrant and youthful energy.

About EO (Entrepreneurs' Organization):

EO, founded in 1987, has a global presence spanning over 76 countries with more than 200 chapters. It offers an unparalleled platform for members to share experiences, inspire innovation, and drive positive change in business. Membership fosters holistic growth through industry experts, curated events, and a powerful forum experience. EO empowers you to thrive, not just survive, by building exceptional lives while learning and growing.

For more information, visit EO Noida or follow us on Instagram.

https://eonoida.org/index.html/

https://www.instagram.com/eo_noida/?hl=en/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor