EONMED Organizes Successful Health Camp near Tata Steel Plant in Kalinga Nagar

India PR Distribution

Odisha [India], January 12: In a commendable initiative, EONMED, a leading healthcare company in the country, organized a successful health camp near the Hingula Mata Temple in Kalinga Nagar, located in the Jaipur district of Odisha. The camp, held near with Tata Steel Kalinga Nagar, employed cutting-edge technology for health check-ups, benefiting over 350 individuals on January 9.

The comprehensive camp included free check-ups for blood pressure, sugar levels, oxygen levels, weight, bone density, audiometry, and more. Notably, a significant number of beneficiaries included not only villagers but also drivers and migrant laborers in the region. During the examinations, health issues such as reduced hearing ability, anemia, and skeletal problems were frequently observed among the residents of Kalinga Nagar.

In discussions, locals highlighted the challenges of traveling long distances, up to 30 kilometers, for treatment of minor ailments. Many expressed gratitude for the camp, which provided convenient access to healthcare services. The priest of the Hingula Mata Temple, residing atop a hill, emphasized the positive impact of the camp, especially for those who prefer buying medicines from nearby shops without consulting doctors.

EONMED, known for its high-tech solutions, securely maintains digital health records for all its patients, ensuring future medical convenience. As a telemedicine and teleconsultation company, EONMED aims to deliver trustworthy and accessible healthcare to every village in the country.

Looking ahead, EONMED is committed to organizing more health camps in over 50 villages surrounding the Tata Steel plant in the coming months. These camps will not only offer free check-ups but also provide essential medications. The collaboration between EONMED, Tata Steel Plant, and the residents of Kalinga Nagar reflects a shared commitment to community well-being, with plans for continued support through future initiatives and social welfare programs.

For more information, visit www.eonmed.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor