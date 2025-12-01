EOSGlobe Expands in NCR with New Noida Delivery Centre, Strengthens Region's Digital Services Economy

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1: EOSGlobe, India's leading business process management and customer experience management company, announced the launch of its new 30,000 sq. ft. delivery centre in Noida, marking a significant expansion of its national operations and reinforcing NCR's position as one of India's fastest-growing hubs for advanced digital and customer experience (CX) services. The centre will create over 500 jobs in its first phase across CX operations, digital support, automation-led workflows, and back-office processes.

EOSGlobe plans to steadily scale the centre's capacity over the next few years as demand grows for digitally empowered customer operations and automation-driven business processes. EOSGlobe's investment is expected to generate significant economic multiplier effects in the region, including indirect employment for 2,000+ individuals through facilities management, transportation, food services, and local vendors.

The new facility is designed as EOSGlobe's northern flagship for AI-enabled CX, digital operations, and modern BPM services, supporting clients across insurance, banking, retail, healthcare, and emerging tech. With this expansion, the company deepens its delivery footprint to serve both domestic and global enterprises looking for scalable, high-quality digital services from India.

The Noida centre will also house EOSGlobe's Innovation Lab, focusing on developing proprietary solutions for process automation, predictive analytics, and conversational AI. The lab will collaborate with Indian startups and technology partners to co-create solutions for global markets.

Abhinav Arora, MD & CEO, EOSGlobe, said, "Noida has emerged as a strategic talent corridor for the services economy the mix of digital skills, multilingual capability, and strong domain knowledge makes it a natural fit for our next phase of growth. This centre strengthens our ability to deliver future-ready CX and automation-led solutions at scale."

The move adds momentum to Noida's position as one of the country's most active service-sector corridors. The city's connectivity, steady inflow of trained professionals, and growing commercial ecosystem have made it a preferred base for companies expanding in the NCR.

The expansion provides a meaningful boost to the regional economy, adding opportunities for youth, early-career professionals, and specialists across customer operations and digital workflows. Noida's growing infrastructure, strong connectivity, and business-friendly environment have accelerated the region's rise as a preferred destination for BPM, GCCs, and digital services firms.

"We are committed to investing in NCR's talent ecosystem and contributing to the region's economic momentum," Arora added. "Our Noida centre will support long-term client delivery, reskilling, and expansion into next-generation digital services."

EOSGlobe will also be partnering with leading universities and technical institutions in the NCR region to establish internship programs, campus hiring initiatives, and continuous learning pathways. The company's 'Future Skills' program will provide free training through various internship programs in digital technologies, data analytics, and AI tools to 1,000+ young professionals over the next three years. As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, EOSGlobe will also sponsor digital literacy programs to underprivileged youth through its tie-ups with NGOs in the NCR region.

EOSGlobe is a leading provider of business process management and digital customer experience services, supporting global organisations across banking, insurance, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and consumer sectors. With a strong focus on talent development and technology driven delivery, EOSGlobe blends human expertise with digital innovation to create world class customer experiences.

