EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: Steps to Check Allotment Status on BSE and NSE; Latest GMP

EPack Prefab Technologies will finalise the share allotment status for its Rs 504 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29. The Greater Noida–based company saw robust demand for investors on the last day of the bidding on September 26, with the issue subscribed over 3.07 times.

The tech company issued fresh shares worth Rs 300 crore along with an offer for sale of one crore shares by promoters, aggregating to Rs 204 crore at the upper end of the price band.

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO Details

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO was open for subscription from September 24 to September 26, 2025. On the last day, the IPO was subscribed by 3.07 times, with investors applying for 5.43 crore shares against 1.77 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed by 5.10 times, while non-Institutional Buyers at 3.68 times and the retail quota at 1.7 times. The price band had been fixed at Rs 194–Rs 204 per share.

How to Check EPack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status on BSE

1. Visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) allotment page at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select "Issue Type"

3. Select "Issue Name"

4. Enter "Application No" or "PAN No."

5. Click ‘Search’ to view allotment details.

How to Check EPack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status on NSE

1. Visit the National Stock Exchange official website at www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select Issue Type

3. Select Company from the drop down

4. Enter "PAN and Application" numbers

5. Click "Submit" to view allotment details.

Epack Prefab Tech IPO GMP

The grey market price of Epack Prefab Tech shares was trading at Rs 0 per share as of 8:30 am on September 29, according to the data by GMP tracking websites. Epack Prefab Tech IPO GMP forecast a flat listing at Rs 204 per share. However, GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.