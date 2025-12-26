EPFO offices to be redeveloped as Single-Window Service Centres: Mandaviya

Ahmedabad, Gujarat [India], December 26 : Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced a series of major reforms for strengthening EPFO services nationwide.

"All upcoming and several existing EPFO offices are being redeveloped into modern, technology-enabled, passport-seva-kendra-style single-window service centres, enabling citizens to resolve any EPF-related issue at any regional office across the country," the Minister said.

Highlighting that a pilot is underway in Delhi, he said that going ahead, a beneficiary would be able to get his/her issues addressed at any regional office, doing away with the need to approach a specific office he/she has been previously associated with.

He further added that to enhance access for workers, especially first-time users and those unfamiliar with digital systems, the Government will soon introduce the mechanism of EPF Suvidha Providers.

"These Suvidha Providers will be authorised facilitators to guide members in accessing benefits and resolving their issues, thereby acting as a bridge between citizens and EPFO," he said.

Noting that a significant volume of workers' money remains locked in inoperative accounts, the minister underlined that EPFO will now undertake mission-mode KYC verification for such accounts while launching a dedicated digital platform to enable simplified claim filing and hassle-free settlement to the rightful claimant.

Additionally, he stated that going ahead, India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), will incorporate social security protection provisions to ensure that Indian workers employed abroad are able to retain their PF contribution and access benefits even after their return to India, as seen in case of the India-UK FTA.

"EPFO today holds a fund corpus of Rs 28 lakh crore and provides 8.25% annual interest. If workers' money is with EPFO, it carries the guarantee of the Government of India," he said.

"Before 2014, as per ILO, India had only 19% social security coverage. Today, this has risen to 64%, with international organisations like the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International Social Security Association (ISSA) commending India's progress. Today, 94 crore people are covered under social security protection, making India the second-largest in the world in social security coverage after China. By March 2026, India will ensure coverage for 100 crore citizens," he added.

Mansukh Mandaviya was speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Vatva, Gujarat.

