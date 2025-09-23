EPFO records addition of 21.04 lakh net members during July

New Delhi [India] September 23 : Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recorded an addition of 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 per cent in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

EPFO enrolled around 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025. This addition in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 5.98 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 61.06 per cent of the total new subscribers added in July 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for July 2025 is approximately 9.13 lakh reflecting a growth of 4.09 per cent from the previous year in July 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 16.43 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in July 2025. This figure displays a significant 12.12 per cent year-over-year growth compared to July 2024.

These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.80 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in July 2025. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.42 lakh, with a year-over-year growth of 0.17 per cent compared to July 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 60.85 per cent of net payroll addition, adding a total around 12.80 lakh net payroll during the month.

Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.47 per cent of net payroll during the month.

The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month.

